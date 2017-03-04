 
Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

MC Financial, Inc. continues expansion with addition of Jason R. Borras as Mortgage Banker

MC Financial, Inc. adding to East Coast mortgage origination staff with the addition of Jason R, Borras
 
 
Jason R. Borras
Jason R. Borras
 
BETHESDA, Md. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Financial, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Jason R. Borras as a Mortgage Banker. With experience in consumer banking, Jason brings a unique perspective and knowledge to his role.  He also has deep roots in the communities he serves in the Washington DC Metro Area and South Florida.

Jason grew up in the Ft. Lauderdale, FL area and relocated to Maryland after completing his education. After successful stops with consumer bank giants Bank of America and Wells Fargo, Jason will take that wisdom and turn his focus to building relationships with consumers and referral partners in Maryland, District of Columbia, Virginia, and Florida. This intelligence will serve him well in working out positive mortgage solutions for new home buyers in these communities.

"I'm excited as I've known Ray and MC Financial, Inc. for a number of years.  Not only did they do the financing on my personal home purchase, but also my refinance years later. At the time, I was amazed at the ease of the process and how smooth it went from inception to closing, so when I reached out to Ray to discuss mortgage opportunities he mentioned their growth plans and I'm forever grateful to join his team!" said Borras. According to Ray P. Cruz, Managing Partner at MC Financial, Inc., "I first met Jason in 2010 at Bank of America and was impressed with his infectious personality, energy. and overall personal service he showed each and every client. Most of all, his can-do attitude, patience, and attention to detail is the inherent virtue that will help him achieve unlimited success."

ABOUT MC FINANCIAL, INC.

MC Financial, Inc. is a full-service mortgage lender offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending from home purchase, home refinance to new construction lending. Founded in October 2013, co-founders Ray P. Cruz and Amir Guerami, built MC Financial, Inc. with one goal in mind and that is to make a positive contribution to their clients' lives. Integrity, respect, and outstanding customer service is quite simply our cornerstone. For more information, please visit https://www.mcfinc.com

Phil Treem
Click to Share