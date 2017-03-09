News By Tag
Sugarloaf Mountain, An Appalachian Gathering to be performed in Tellico Village
The Community Church at Tellico Village hosts Apollo's Fire as it performs Sugarloaf Mountain, An Appalachian Gathering for the next performance in its 2017 Concert Series.
According to Dr. Orr, "This concert series is open to everyone, not just for members of our church or residents of Tellico Village. Tickets are $10.00 and may be purchased at our Church office, United Community Bank, Village Salon, Sloan's Home Store and at the door."
The music in this concert is especially appropriate for East Tennessee. Its theme follows the Irish immigrants who settled in the rough and beautiful hills and mountains of Appalachia, and brought their music with them.
The music stays true to the Baroque music tradition where strings are the most important part, and under Director Jeannette Sorrell's leadership the passion of the music uplifts the audiences.
Apollo's Fire is an example of the quality of programs provided by The Community Church at Tellico Village. The group was chosen by Gramophone and BBC Magazine as among the "Top 20 groups in North America."
The Cleveland Baroque Orchestra, Apollo's Fire has sold out concerts around the world with their virtuosic instrumental technique and authentic interpretation of music from all styles. Using harpsichord, dulcimers, fiddles, singing, and dancing, they present an intimate evening of song and dance called a "gathering" celebrating daily life, song, dance, love, and prayer.
Each year the music ministry of the Community Church at Tellico Village sponsors a Fine Arts Series. The series provides audiences the opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of music and artists. https://www.dropbox.com/
There is one more concert in the 2017 series following the Apollo's Fire performance. That concert features Composer, Pianist, and Songwriter, Heather Lynn Sorenson on Sunday, May 7 at 7: 00 p.m.
Sorensen will join the Choirs of The Community Church and members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to present a concert of Heather's sacred music for choir, piano, and orchestra. A "Music Sunday" for the entire community featuring one of today's most beloved composer/performers.
Tickets for the March 30 event at 7:00 a.m. are $10.00 each. They can be purchased at the offices of the Community Church at Tellico Village 130 Chota Center Loudon, TN 37774. For more information call: 865.458.1516 or email mail@tellicochurch.org.
More About the Community Church at Tellico Village: https://www.tellicochurch.com/
Located at 130 Chota Lane, Tellico Village, TN our services are at 8:00 a.m. and 10:15 am on Sunday. We call ourselves a "community" church because we believe Jesus made himself available to the whole world-not just a little group of select people. We're not overly troubled by folks who come to us with different beliefs, ideas, or experiences. We find reason to "commune" with each other not because we all think or believe alike, but because we are all seeking the same thing – a Way to a better world, a Truth that sets people free, and a Life that is abundantly full and meaningful.
Mark Powell
***@tellicochurch.org
