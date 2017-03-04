News By Tag
6 Tips to Enjoy a Holiday Vacation at Disney
1. Book FastPass+ reservations as soon as possible – Your FastPass+ lets you book a spot on some of Disney's most popular attractions. When it's your time, you can walk right to the front of the line. You can book these appointments up to 60 days before your first day in the park.
2. Be flexible with your plan – If you like creating plans and schedules, you'll have to be willing to change those plans on the go when you are actually in Disney. The parks can get crowded in unexpected ways. Don't be afraid to swap your Animal Kingdom and Epcot days, depending on the crowds. You also may learn about a show or event that's special for the holidays; switch your plans to accommodate it.
3. Expect long days in the park – If you have young children, this might not be the time to take them to Disney. In order to have a fulfilling day, you should start early and stay late into the night. Arrive before the rope drops to get in early and linger in the park after dark when things cool down and thin out.
4. Be mindful of the show schedules – During the holiday, Disney puts on incredible shows and parades. They do these in addition to their normal schedule, so there's a lot going on. Grab a guide in any park or check their website to determine when your favorite shows are happening so you can show up on time.
5. Watch fireworks from outside the parks – The great thing about fireworks is that you don't have to be close. In fact, you may have a more comfortable view by sitting farther away. You can see Magic Kingdom's and Epcot's fireworks from many of the nearby resorts and restaurants, or even some of the monorail/bus transfer stations.
6. Magic Kingdom will reach capacity – This happens every year during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. During the days, the Magic Kingdom will reach their maximum number of guests and you'll have to wait for room. Have a backup plan in case this happens.
