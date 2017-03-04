 
Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County to Host 10 Major Events in April & May

 
 
Rendering of the Windows on the Floating World
Rendering of the Windows on the Floating World
 
Tag:

Tag:
Mounts Botanical Garden

Industry:
Event

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County

To Host 10 Major Events in April & May

·       Mounts Spring Benefit – April 2

·       Palm & Cycad Plant Sale – April 8 & 9

·       Painting in the Garden – April 8

·       Weeds: Pesky Plants of Lawns & Gardens – April 10

·       The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – April 11 & May 9

·       Stories in the Garden – April 14

·       PLANT-A-PALOOZA! Annual Spring Plant Sale – April 29 & 30

·       Landscape Design: Bold Exterior Spaces

·       Connoisseurs Garden Tour – May 13 & 14

(West Palm Beach, FL – March 8, 2017) The Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 10 major events in April and May 2017, including the always popular and newly renamed PLANT-A-PALOOZA!: Annual Spring Plant Sale and the Connoisseurs Garden Tour over Mother's Day Weekend.

April

Mounts Spring Benefit

Sunday, April 2 – 5:30 to 8 pm

At a private garden in Palm Beach

$175 per person

The Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden is hosting this enchanting annual fundraising event that will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, music by the Kretzer Kids, and a spectacular live auction featuring a diverse array of rare and exceptional plants. Event co-chairs are Sandy Smith and Polly Reed.

Purchase tickets online at www.mounts.org/eventscalendar or call 561.233.1757.

Annual Palm and Cycad Sale

+ Saturday, April 8 – 9 am to 4 pm

+ Sunday, April 9 – 9 am to 3 pm

Throughout the Garden

FREE for members; $5 for nonmembers

Shop for over 500 different Palms and Cycads in all shapes and sizes.  Visitors can also purchase a limited supply of top-rated fertilizer and Palm and Cycad reference books. For more information call Tom Ramiccio at 561.386.7812.

Painting in the Garden

Saturday, April 8 – 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Mounts – The Pavilion

$130 for members; $140 for nonmembers

Instructor: Jim Rigg

(Note: There is a $25 Material Fee per student; Skill Level: Beginners.)

Weeds: Pesky Plants of Lawns & Gardens

Monday, April 10 – 9:30 to 11 am

Mounts Auditorium (in front of the Garden)

$20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

Instructor: George Rogers, Ph.D., Palm Beach State College

The Literary Garden: Book Discussion

Tuesday, April 11 – 6 to 7:30 pm

Clayton Hutcheson Conference Room

FREE

Featured Book: Life Without a Recipe, A Memoir by Diana Abu-Jaber

(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)

Stories in the Garden:

Colors Everywhere

Friday, April 14 – 10 to 11:30 am

Mounts – The Pavilion

FREE

Speaker: Stacey Burford, Youth Services Librarian

(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751 or Stacy Burford at 561.649.5439.)

PLANT-A-PALOOZA!

Spring Plant Sale

+ Saturday, April 29 – 9 am to 4 pm

+ Sunday, April 30 – 9 am to 3 pm

Throughout the Garden

FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers

Note: Mounts members shop early at 8 am.

May

The Literary Garden: Book Discussion

Tuesday, May 9 – 6 to 7:30 pm

Clayton Hutcheson Conference Room

FREE

Featured Book: Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo by Hayden Herrera

(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)

Landscape Design: Bold Exterior Spaces

Wednesday, May 10 – 6 to 7 pm

Mounts Auditorium (in front of the Garden)

$25 for members; $30 for nonmembers

Instructor: Benjamin Burle, Landscape Designer, BA Interior Design, Miami International University of Art & Design

Connoisseurs Garden Tour

Including a Sneak Preview Tour of Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden

Saturday, May 13 – 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday, May 14 – 11 am to 4 pm

$20 for members; $30 for nonmembers

Coming in May

Note:

To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751.  Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.

About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:

With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

Available for Interview:

Rochelle Wolberg

Interim Operations Manager/Director of Programs

Mounts Botanical Garden

561.233.1730

rwolberg@pbcgov.org

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Mounts Botanical Garden
Industry:Event
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
