News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County to Host 10 Major Events in April & May
To Host 10 Major Events in April & May
· Mounts Spring Benefit – April 2
· Palm & Cycad Plant Sale – April 8 & 9
· Painting in the Garden – April 8
· Weeds: Pesky Plants of Lawns & Gardens – April 10
· The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – April 11 & May 9
· Stories in the Garden – April 14
· PLANT-A-PALOOZA!
· Landscape Design: Bold Exterior Spaces
· Connoisseurs Garden Tour – May 13 & 14
(West Palm Beach, FL – March 8, 2017) The Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 10 major events in April and May 2017, including the always popular and newly renamed PLANT-A-PALOOZA!:
April
Mounts Spring Benefit
Sunday, April 2 – 5:30 to 8 pm
At a private garden in Palm Beach
$175 per person
The Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden is hosting this enchanting annual fundraising event that will include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, music by the Kretzer Kids, and a spectacular live auction featuring a diverse array of rare and exceptional plants. Event co-chairs are Sandy Smith and Polly Reed.
Purchase tickets online at www.mounts.org/
Annual Palm and Cycad Sale
+ Saturday, April 8 – 9 am to 4 pm
+ Sunday, April 9 – 9 am to 3 pm
Throughout the Garden
FREE for members; $5 for nonmembers
Shop for over 500 different Palms and Cycads in all shapes and sizes. Visitors can also purchase a limited supply of top-rated fertilizer and Palm and Cycad reference books. For more information call Tom Ramiccio at 561.386.7812.
Painting in the Garden
Saturday, April 8 – 9:30 am to 4:30 pm
Mounts – The Pavilion
$130 for members; $140 for nonmembers
Instructor: Jim Rigg
(Note: There is a $25 Material Fee per student; Skill Level: Beginners.)
Weeds: Pesky Plants of Lawns & Gardens
Monday, April 10 – 9:30 to 11 am
Mounts Auditorium (in front of the Garden)
$20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
Instructor: George Rogers, Ph.D., Palm Beach State College
The Literary Garden: Book Discussion
Tuesday, April 11 – 6 to 7:30 pm
Clayton Hutcheson Conference Room
FREE
Featured Book: Life Without a Recipe, A Memoir by Diana Abu-Jaber
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)
Stories in the Garden:
Colors Everywhere
Friday, April 14 – 10 to 11:30 am
Mounts – The Pavilion
FREE
Speaker: Stacey Burford, Youth Services Librarian
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751 or Stacy Burford at 561.649.5439.)
PLANT-A-PALOOZA!
Spring Plant Sale
+ Saturday, April 29 – 9 am to 4 pm
+ Sunday, April 30 – 9 am to 3 pm
Throughout the Garden
FREE for members; $10 for nonmembers
Note: Mounts members shop early at 8 am.
May
The Literary Garden: Book Discussion
Tuesday, May 9 – 6 to 7:30 pm
Clayton Hutcheson Conference Room
FREE
Featured Book: Frida: A Biography of Frida Kahlo by Hayden Herrera
(Note: To pre-register, call the Director of Programs at Mounts at 561.233.1751.)
Landscape Design: Bold Exterior Spaces
Wednesday, May 10 – 6 to 7 pm
Mounts Auditorium (in front of the Garden)
$25 for members; $30 for nonmembers
Instructor: Benjamin Burle, Landscape Designer, BA Interior Design, Miami International University of Art & Design
Connoisseurs Garden Tour
Including a Sneak Preview Tour of Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden
Saturday, May 13 – 10 am to 4 pm
Sunday, May 14 – 11 am to 4 pm
$20 for members; $30 for nonmembers
Coming in May
Note:
To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, register online at www.mounts.org/
About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:
With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.
Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.
Available for Interview:
Rochelle Wolberg
Interim Operations Manager/Director of Programs
Mounts Botanical Garden
561.233.1730
rwolberg@pbcgov.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse