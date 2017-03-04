 
Shermco Industries Receives Gold Safety Recognition from the American Wind Energy Association

 
SAN DIEGO - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- At the AWEA Operations, Maintenance and Safety Conference, held February 27 through March 2 in San Diego, Shermco Industries was among the first recipients of the AWEA Gold Safety and Health Achievement Award. This award includes Silver Recognition which is based on 3 years of exemplary OSHA reported safety statistics, but is also a recognition of Shermco's participation in AWEA voluntary programs and their contributions to safety initiatives in the wind energy industry.

Shermco representatives have been deeply involved with AWEA committees defining operations excellence, safety standards and helping to develop and implement safety outreach programs directed at technicians and managers at wind sites.  These projects included helping develop the AWEA Operation and Maintenance Recommended Practices, the "Stop the Drop" tool safety program and the "Arrive Alive" safe driving initiatives.  Shermco Industries has also achieved the OSHA Voluntary Protection Programs Star Site recognition at their Irving, TX generator remanufacturing facility.

The Gold Award was accepted by Kyle Kirkpatrick, director of EHS for Shermco Industries. "Kyle and his team as well as all of the employees and managers at Shermco work diligently every day to keep our wind workers safe and help keep wind sites more reliable.  It is a great honor to have been selected by AWEA as recognition of those efforts," said Kevin Alewine, director of marketing for Shermco and chair of the AWEA O&M Committee.

For more information, visit http://www.shermco.com

