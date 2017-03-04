 
March 2017





Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Titan Wars: Rise of the Kaiju" By Author M.C. Norris

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Titan Wars: Rise of the Kaiju" written by author M.C. Norris and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!
 
 
NEW YORK - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Titan Wars: Rise of the Kaiju" written by author M.C. Norris and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format worldwide. Download your copy today!

Millions of microscopic alien life forms escape a sample canister of water from the frigid depths of outer space. Invisible to the naked eye, a menacing menagerie of more than 70 deadly species react to Earth's warm and fertile seas by launching into metabolic overdrive. Waves of gargantuan abominations begin to rise from the sea, transforming our world into a zoo without cages, where humans plunge to the bottom of the food chain.

In dire need of a zookeeper, the Allied Navy turns to "Psyjack", a bickering geek squad with an outrageous plan to hack into the minds of the megafauna with some reengineered neurosurgical technology. The young gamers hope to level the uneven playing field by fighting monsters with monsters, but they couldn't have anticipated how deadly their technology could be, if it ever fell into the wrong hands...

Order your audiobook copy of "Titan Wars: Rise Of The Kaiju," written by author M.C. Norris and narrated by Doug Greene on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Titan-Wars-Rise-...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

