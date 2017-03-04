News By Tag
Photo Exhibition Showcases Cultures of Des Moines Area Students
Over a six-week period, high school students in Sociology classes at East, Hoover, and Lincoln and an Advanced World Literature class at Valley have been exploring the concept of culture – and what it means to them – through the art of photography. Guided by CultureALL Ambassadors and a professional photographer, students documented their individual cultures with photos they have shared and discussed with their classmates.
Each student has selected one image to be displayed – along with an artist's statement – at the exhibition. On March 26, they will all come together with their families, friends, and community members to talk about what they have learned and celebrate their achievements. The project is supported in part by Bankers Trust.
Photographer Ryan Morrison has enjoyed helping students find their visual "voice." "High school is and was difficult for so many of us," he says. "It is hard to express (especially with words) what you are going through as you are figuring out who you are and your place in the world. This project has been amazing: to see photography used as an outlet for expression to help process what is going on in their lives. The stories they tell are incredible, and there are so many barriers broken down with simple images taken from the heart."
Educator Karen Downing has found the project valuable for her Advanced World Literature class. "Participating in the photo ethnography project helped my students see the connection between their lives and the concepts studied in our texts," she told CultureALL. "Not only did it honor personal stories, but it also introduced students to a broader viewpoint with the CultureALL Ambassadors visiting our classroom. The central idea of our World Literature course-– there is no single story – is mirrored in each picture and writing my students did that reflect their culture."
CultureALL has been operating its Zoom In On Culture photo ethnography program in local middle schools and high schools since 2008. The program began with a single school and has now become integrated into the Sociology curriculum in Des Moines high schools. CultureALL Executive Director Sherry Gupta – who created the program – believes it has greater impact when more than one school participates.
"This year, students have the added advantage of coming together from four geographic areas of greater Des Moines," says Gupta. "This project is expanding their perspectives about other people. The public will see how 'East Meets West' reveals a journey of personal discovery, an embrace of family heritage, a celebration of individual uniqueness, and a profound reminder of how easy it is to relate to other people regardless of our differences in perspectives and where we come from."
The East Meets West photo exhibition will remain on display at Grand View through April 7. After that it will go on tour to other locations in the community. Information on this project and its history – along with updates on tour dates and locations – is available at https://cultureall.org/
Paula Hutton McKinley
Director of Community Engagement, CultureALL
515-273-8539
***@cultureall.org
