TV Star/Comedienne COCOA BROWN Performing at Houston Improv
Cocoa Brown will be performing her hilarious stand-up comedy routine at the Houston Improv Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23, 2017
Cocoa Brown, who fans call "The Truth", is currently starring alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer in the documentary "Dying Laughing", which was released theatrically on Friday, February 24, 2017. The Newport News, Virginia is best known for her starring role as fan favorite "Jennifer" on "Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse" on the Oprah Winfrey Network, juror "Queen B" on FX's smash hit "American Crime Story: People v. OJ Simpson" and the films "Ted 2","Single Mom's Club", her co-hosting stint on ABC Daytime's "The Fab Life" and her appearances all three (3) season of the hit talk show, "The Real"..
Cocoa Brown's comedy CD "One Funny Momma", which is currently available on iTunes.
For more information, please contact Steven Littles, Senior Publicist, ZEPHRA Agency at zephraagency@
Media Contact
Steven Littles
3236786921
***@zephraagency.com
