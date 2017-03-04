News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced Landline Texting Service for Hospitality Industry
Text My Main Number, USA based business messaging service provider has announced to offer landline texting service for hotels, restaurants and other facilities in the hospitality industry.
"The customer satisfaction is in the focal area for the hospitality industry. The hotels and restaurants have to provide prompt response to the customer queries. The hotel landline texting solution can be very beneficial here as it automates the communication at a greater extent. This solution will automate the answering process of frequently or commonly asked questions. This will keep the staff of the hotel or restaurant available for other productive tasks such as taking care of the present guests by offering required hospitality services.", shared the representative of Text My Main Number.
This business messaging solution for hotels and restaurants will text enable the landline number for 2-way communication. This will provide a convenient communication channel to the guest and prospective customers of the hotel or restaurant. Now, they can simply drop an SMS to hotel landline, which will be auto replied with the landline texting solution of Text My Main Number. This will increase the customer satisfaction as now they don't need to stay in the call queue, or wait for the hotel resource to locate and provide the required information.
The hotel, then, can use a single communication number which is the main landline number. It means the hotel staff doesn't need to give their personal mobile number for any reason. This will help customers in contact management as now, they need to manage only one contact number. Furthermore, this will allow hotel or restaurant staff to keep their personal and professional messages separate. Now, they can enjoy the work life balance.
The representative of the Text My Main Number shared the key benefits of this landline messaging service for the hospitality industry. Below is the shared list:
- Provide a quick and convenient way of communication to customers, staff and vendors
- Provide communication support 365*24*7
- Automate answering most frequently/commonly asked questions
- Greet customers with auto reply feature
- Greet guests on their birthday/anniversary with scheduled texting feature to increase customer relationship
- Allow staff to keep their personal and professional messages separate
- Better utilization of hotel/restaurant resources
- Increase productivity
- Increase customer satisfaction
- ncrease revenues
The Text My Main Number representative further added, "We provide a free product demo as well as 30 days free trial so interested prospects can experience this next gen business communication solution. Anyone interested to get free demo or 30 days free trial is advised to drop an email to info@textmymainnumber.com"
The more details of the stated offering can be viewed here: http://textmymainnumber.com/
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
