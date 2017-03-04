 
March 2017





New Business Book Summary Available for Leading with Character & Competence

 
IPSWICH, Mass. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- As leadership consultant and CEO Timothy R. Clark observes in Leading with Character & Competence, real leadership does not rely on charisma, seniority, or power alone. Instead, true leadership rests on one principle: influence. In order to develop influence, great leaders must master four cornerstones of character (integrity, humility, accountability, and courage) and four cornerstones of competence (learning, managing change, practicing judgment, and leading with vision).

In Leading with Character & Competence, Timothy R. Clark argues that great leaders have eight traits in common. They:

• Have integrity and hold themselves accountable to a high standard of ethical conduct.
• Practice humility, the ability to acknowledge dependency and personal limitations.
• Practice personal accountability by seeking, rather than avoiding, responsibility for outcomes.
• Show courage, or the willingness to resist the status quo.
• Engage in learning by constantly teaching themselves new skills.
• Know how to anticipate and manage change, or the loss of competitive advantage.
• Cultivate sound judgment by taking a data-driven approach to all aspects of their organizations.
• Communicate visions, unique goals that reflect their identities, curiosity, independence, and empathy.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Change Management, Corporate Culture, Executive Ability
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
