New Business Book Summary Available for Leading with Character & Competence
In Leading with Character & Competence, Timothy R. Clark argues that great leaders have eight traits in common. They:
• Have integrity and hold themselves accountable to a high standard of ethical conduct.
• Practice humility, the ability to acknowledge dependency and personal limitations.
• Practice personal accountability by seeking, rather than avoiding, responsibility for outcomes.
• Show courage, or the willingness to resist the status quo.
• Engage in learning by constantly teaching themselves new skills.
• Know how to anticipate and manage change, or the loss of competitive advantage.
• Cultivate sound judgment by taking a data-driven approach to all aspects of their organizations.
• Communicate visions, unique goals that reflect their identities, curiosity, independence, and empathy.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
