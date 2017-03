New Business Book Summary Available for Leading with Character & Competence

End

-- As leadership consultant and CEO Timothy R. Clark observes in, real leadership does not rely on charisma, seniority, or power alone. Instead, true leadership rests on one principle:. In order to develop influence, great leaders must master four(integrity, humility, accountability, and courage) and four(learning, managing change, practicing judgment, and leading with vision).In, Timothy R. Clark argues that great leaders have eight traits in common. They:• Haveand hold themselves accountable to a high standard of ethical conduct.• Practice, the ability to acknowledge dependency and personal limitations.• Practice personalby seeking, rather than avoiding, responsibility for outcomes.• Show, or the willingness to resist the status quo.• Engage inby constantly teaching themselves new skills.• Know how to anticipate and manage, or the loss of competitive advantage.• Cultivate soundby taking a data-driven approach to all aspects of their organizations.• Communicate, unique goals that reflect their identities, curiosity, independence, and empathy.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com