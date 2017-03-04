Micro Makeup Movement Honors & Celebrates the World of Women

Flat Pack Beauty is celebrating women by releasing their first product, the Makeup Essentials Micro Beauty Pack. Founder, Sharon Simpson, PhD, is a woman that knows what it's like to multi-task and juggle career, goals and family.

Flagship Micro Essential Makeup Pack Product

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Travel Industry:

• Retail Location:

• Mobile - Alabama - US Subject:

• Projects

Contact

Sharon Simpson

***@flatpackbeauty.com Sharon Simpson

End

-- Flat Pack Beauty is celebrating women by releasing their first product, the Makeup Essentials Micro Beauty Pack. Founder, Sharon Simpson, PhD, is a woman that knows what it's like to multi-task and juggle career, goals and family. During Simpson's years of education, career goals and family commitments, Simpson struggled with finding micro-sized beauty products to accommodate her busy lifestyle. Since no one had developed small, compact beauty products that suited these needs, she decided to start a company dedicated to the micro makeup movement and produce an all-in-one beauty pack for busy women on the go. The first of its kind, the patent-pending micro pack provides multiple skin tone, multi-use makeup for days of full faced makeup application and touch-ups. Simpson remarks,"Beauty should be convenient and portable and fit the modern woman's lifestyle. Our micro makeup beauty product celebrates the many roles that a woman embraces in her day. Our multi-use, all-in-one kit, gives her the flexibility to look her best while achieving her goals."Flat Pack Beauty set out to find an organization that aligned with its mission to help women achieve their individual goals. The Dress For Success global organization provided a perfect fit. Dress For Success assists women with support, training, and business attire to help them achieve their career goals. Flat Pack Beauty has pledged that for every 5K Micro Packs they sell online, they will donate 50 Micro Packs to the Dress For Success organization, to be combined with the business attire that they provide. Flat Pack Beauty is proud to be a partner in this endeavor.Added to the busy schedule for Simpson and Flat Pack Beauty, a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign was launched to introduce their first product and educate women about the micro makeup movement and how they can benefit from this groundbreaking product. Additionally, Flat Pack Beauty will attend the annual International Travel Goods Show, hosted by the Travel Goods Association, in Las Vegas, April 5-7, 2017. Many large buyers will be attending this show, and Flat Pack Beauty has hopes to get into retail stores to spread the word about their product.For more information about Flat Pack Beauty and the micro makeup movement, go to www.flatpackbeauty.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.