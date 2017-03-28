Regulatory Update on Global Waste Directives

Complimentary webinar -28th march 2017 at 3pm uk | 4pm cet | 11am est

-- The global EPR landscape is changing – New countries, New schemes, New regulationThis Webinar aims to give you an up-to-date briefing on the current global EPR reporting obligations. This vital knowledge will equip you to forecast, and minimize the budgetary impact.You will hear how to address topics such as:· Global updates for Extended Producer Responsibility· Trends we are seeing for 2017· Environmental developments for Extended Producer Responsibility in 2017· Developments in the EU Circular Economy Package· How recent legislation changes might affect your business and reporting· Guidance on next steps to remain compliantEPR compliance reporting obligations are now extending well beyond the established waste directives on packaging, WEEE, and battery recycling into many other product areas. Increasingly, multinational companies are uncertain of their changing global reporting obligations and how best to manage and reduce the cost.This Webinar will focus on new and updated regulations, and instil the confidence that your company can meet your legal reporting obligations in new jurisdictions. Generally, the Regulations are robustly enforced: if you fail to register and pay your fees, you may face stiff financial penalties and reputational damage.Lorax Compliance is a leading provider of global product environmental compliance solutions comprising industry-leading software, data collection services and practical down-to-earth consulting.Lorax Compliance delivers Cloud based Environmental Compliance Services to companies who must comply with local, national and global environmental regulations including: Global RoHS, EU REACH, Conflict Minerals and the worldwide waste directives on Packaging, WEEE and Batteries.Lorax Compliance is a technology based company with a customer service oriented culture. We work with companies that share our belief in working to protect the planet's finite resources by minimizing the impacts from product manufacture and use to humans and the environment.To assist our customers to achieve their regulatory and environmental goals, we offer a comprehensive suite of software and services that help major international companies manage their environmental footprint. We also believe firmly in our ability to support internal change.Lorax Compliance works closely with the Woodland Trust and plants a tree for every new customerMore information about Lorax can be found on the web at www.loraxcompliance.comTwitter users can follow @LoraxComplianceLinkedin page: www.linkedin.com/company/lorax-compliance-ltd