Challenges for Emerging Hedge Fund Managers
Identifying Critical Issues and Moving Toward Institutional Quality
Clients, partners, service providers, regulators, and directors are among the many constituencies that must be satisfied in order to be successful. The process can require an enormous amount of time, effort, and a dedicated attention to detail encompassing a broad spectrum of structural, legal, and operational issues.
Of course, some challenges are bigger and more complicated than others. This article will not pretend to cover them all, but will instead focus on some of the more significant challenges that emerging hedge fund managers routinely face as they seek to build a robust, institutional quality management firm, and eventually differentiate themselves from the crowd.
Challenges Abound
Let's assume for the moment that your assembled group of talented investment professionals has launched your new hedge fund with friends' and family money. You have a sound, tax efficient offshore structure in place, and have forged relationships with reputable service providers; good legal counsel, independent third party administrator, custodian, prime broker, and auditor. You have appointed a qualified board that includes independent directors. You're up and running, and now turn your attention to building a successful track record, and growing your business. This is the challenge facing all emerging managers; how to move from the start up phase into the next stage of the growth cycle.
The most obvious challenges facing all managers at this stage are building a successful track record, and raising enough capital to get noticed. The minimum amount of time generally accepted by large institutional investors is 3 years, and somewhat shorter (1-2 years) for a fund-of-funds or family office. The related challenge of raising enough capital to get noticed is another problem altogether. A track record just takes time. Raising capital requires that you get noticed. It is very difficult to pop up on the radar screen of institutional investors with AUM of less than $100 million, or often even larger amounts.
So, what is a hedge fund manager to do? You could build a fully staffed department of sales and marketing professionals, (and there is certainly a time and place for that) but at this point in the firm's life cycle, longer-term thinking is required. The idea is to focus on investment disciplines and work to demonstrate institutional quality infrastructure and operations.
What is an 'institutional quality' hedge fund?
Put simply, it is a hedge fund that exhibits a mix of well-developed, high quality infrastructure and process characteristics that large institutional investors often require before making an investment allocation. Some examples include:
· 1. deep teams and solid, scalable investment management processes
· 2. robust compliance and corporate governance functions
· 3. meticulous and thorough risk management
· 4. a culture which emphasizes transparency
· 5. high quality, reputable service providers
· 6. detailed reporting and responsive client service
Deep Investment Team
The critical element here is to try to minimize key man risk by building a deep, stable management team with a full range of skill sets and investment experience. A deep pool of investment talent has a greater ability to identify and act on investment opportunities within and across various asset classes.
Senior level support staff in positions of risk management, operations, and investor relations are key divisions of labor, and serve to strengthen the investment process and bolster scalability.
Scalable Systems
Supporting business functions with technology investments has never been more important. Technology plays a pivotal role in developing investment processes. Investment teams often have a Wall Street trading background, an environment where extensive infrastructure resources are already in place and provided by the company.
Technology today has the benefit of high-speed internet connections, enormous data storage capacity, and processing capabilities that were unknown only a few years ago. Planning for scalable growth by choosing the right systems technology and software will make your firm more productive and efficient, and plays a vital role in attracting institutional investor interest.
Cybersecurity
Of course, a discussion of technology raises the question of cybersecurity. The most advanced systems available will be next to useless if they are not secure. Some measures to consider when addressing cybersecurity risk include:
· develop a strategy to prevent, detect and respond to cybersecurity threats, including complex password protections, routine penetration testing to discover and address areas of weakness, and steps to 'harden' the system such as limiting access to sensitive information
· conduct a periodic assessment of the location and sensitivity of information, and the vulnerability of systems used for data storage and retrieval
· adopt an incident response plan, and engage in extensive personnel training
· develop, follow, and enforce written insider trading policies and procedures
· encourage a culture of compliance
Culture of Compliance and Transparency
Institutional investors demand a high standard of quality and integrity in a hedge fund manager before making an allocation. The due diligence is very detailed and often time-consuming for the manager. Increasingly, they will scrutinize every aspect of the business to make sure their capital is being preserved and managed to the highest possible standards of compliance, transparency, and operational business practices.
This due diligence focus is easily understandable when considering the high degree of concern with headline risk. The risks of a portfolio blow up, manager malfeasance, and regulatory violations are ones that all investors want to avoid. Some specific issues to consider include:
· Strict adherence to fiduciary duties
o Good faith, loyalty, confidentiality, prudence, and disclosure requirements
o No front-running or trading trade against clients
· A strong culture of compliance through independent risk monitoring with a clear separation of investment and risk management responsibilities.
o through information flow of trade actions and portfolio positions.
o to resolve disputes between portfolio managers and compliance officers.
· Regular, detailed reporting with full transparency
o Always be mindful that the capital belongs to the investor. They want to know how it is being invested.
Long Term Focus
Building an investment business into a truly world class institutional quality hedge fund is a very challenging phase of the growth cycle. It takes a well articulated vision and clarity of purpose to make it happen, but with talent and resources dedicated to implementing long-term infrastructure solutions, it is an achievable goal that will make a hedge fund an attractive destination for institutional investor capital.
Qualified independent directors with detailed knowledge and experience of the hedge fund growth cycle can greatly enhance the value proposition of an investment fund and its marketability.
