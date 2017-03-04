 
News By Tag
* Remodel
* Remodeling
* Renovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Naperville
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Sebring Services Wins Award for Bathroom Design

 
 
Winning Master Bathroom Design
Winning Master Bathroom Design
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Remodel
* Remodeling
* Renovation

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Naperville - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Awards

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sebring Services has won second place in a design contest organized and hosted by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. in the remodeled bathroom category.  The competition featured a wide range of entries from various home remodeling companies across the United States.

Based in Naperville, Illinois, Sebring Services has always had a knack for creating amazing family-friendly designs. Their winning master bathroom project is a perfect example of their underlying quality and attention to detail.

The End Result

The focal point of the redesigned bathroom is a rich Onyx painted Oak Wellborn cabinet with a modern slab door and drawer front profile. The Sebring designer helped guide the client toward a dark wood that created an arresting contrast to the clean neutral-colored walls and marble flooring.

Shared Company Values

Sebring Services emphasizes superior work, quality, and a great customer experience. Wellborn Cabinet is a family owned and operated company that prides itself on providing high quality products with integrity & accountability that further develop personal relationships. All of Wellborn's wood cabinetry is hand crafted in the United States which Sebring proudly supports.

According to Bryan Sebring, the owner, Wellborn cabinets are their preferred choice in all of their home remodeling projects.  He said, "we are so honored and proud to be one of the 150 prestigious design firm entries".

A New Year With New Growth

For Sebring Services, this win is yet another confirmation that their design and quality is on par with the industry expectation. Never wanting to disappoint, the team is always aspiring to move the bar higher and keep ahead of the trends. They welcome challenging projects and continue to deliver beautiful spaces every time. If you are considering a home remodel, whether in a bathroom, kitchen, or basement, reach out to see if Sebring Services (http://www.sebringservices.com/) is the right fit for your project.

Check out the winning bathroom design (http://www.sebringservices.com/portfolio/doug-natalie-aur...) photos.

Wellborn Cabinetry
38669 AL-77, Ashland, AL 36251
(800) 762-4475

Sebring Services
424 Fort Hill Dr, Ste 105, Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 369-6829

Contact
Bryan Sebring
Owner/Founder
***@sebringservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sebringservices.com
Posted By:***@sebringservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Remodel, Remodeling, Renovation
Industry:Construction
Location:Naperville - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share