NY State Regional Chamber of Commerce Set To Celebrate "Women Who Shine" at Pa-Nash Restaurant

Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.'s Ladies of LIAACC will be celebrating National Women's Month appropriately themed this year as "Women Who Shine "we are taking the time to honor three extraordinary women.
 
 
QUEENS, N.Y. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.'s Ladies of LIAACC will be celebrating National Women's Month appropriately themed this year as "Women Who Shine "we are taking the time to honor three extraordinary women whose work serves as a shining example of the work our distinguished honorees are doing in their perspective fields.   LIAACC'S Women's History Month program will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Pa-Nash Restaurant located at 144-14 243 Street Rosedale Queens, New York 11422.  The will begin promptly at 6:00 pm and end at 9:00 pm.

In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women's History Month in perpetuity. A special Presidential Proclamation is issued every year which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women. President Jimmy Carter's Message to the nation designating March 2-8, 1980 as National Women's History Week.

The Ladies of LIAACC Awards committee has chosen selected these distinguished honorees for this year's award celebration; each honoree has been designated as a "Women Who Shines" in the particular field or industry.

Barbara Armand, President  & CEO of Armand Corporation – Outstanding Leadership In Business Award

Shelley Brazely, Interim Executive Director Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs – Outstanding Leadership In Government Service Award

Charna Rainey, Regional Marketing Manager Fidelis Care New York – Outstanding Leadership In Health Award

"Women play a vital role in all aspects of society including major centers of influence such as government agencies, health care industries, corporate affairs, civic leadership positions, and prominent boards in major corporations." Phil Andrews, President, Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

Facts about the chamber: LIAACC has also been featured on WABC Here and Now (http://abc7ny.com/society/here-and-now-on-november-8-2015...)

LIAACC has been featured in many prominent publications such as: Long Island Business, LongIsland.com, LongIslandExchange.com, News, New York Trend Newspaper, Community Journal Newspaper, Queens, Courier, Black Star News, BKReader, South Bay Newspapers etc.

LIAACC is a membership based organization and Women Small Business Owners and Professionals play a vital role in our success at the chamber.

For more information on the programs and activities of the chamber log on to liaacc.org

To purchase ticket(s) for the Ladies of LIAACC 2017 Women's History Month Program you may log on to www.tinyurl.com/LIAACCWomenWhoShine

