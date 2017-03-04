News By Tag
NY State Regional Chamber of Commerce Set To Celebrate "Women Who Shine" at Pa-Nash Restaurant
Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc.'s Ladies of LIAACC will be celebrating National Women's Month appropriately themed this year as "Women Who Shine "we are taking the time to honor three extraordinary women.
In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women's History Month in perpetuity. A special Presidential Proclamation is issued every year which honors the extraordinary achievements of American women. President Jimmy Carter's Message to the nation designating March 2-8, 1980 as National Women's History Week.
The Ladies of LIAACC Awards committee has chosen selected these distinguished honorees for this year's award celebration;
Barbara Armand, President & CEO of Armand Corporation – Outstanding Leadership In Business Award
Shelley Brazely, Interim Executive Director Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs – Outstanding Leadership In Government Service Award
Charna Rainey, Regional Marketing Manager Fidelis Care New York – Outstanding Leadership In Health Award
"Women play a vital role in all aspects of society including major centers of influence such as government agencies, health care industries, corporate affairs, civic leadership positions, and prominent boards in major corporations."
Facts about the chamber: LIAACC has also been featured on WABC Here and Now (http://abc7ny.com/
LIAACC has been featured in many prominent publications such as: Long Island Business, LongIsland.com, LongIslandExchange.com, News, New York Trend Newspaper, Community Journal Newspaper, Queens, Courier, Black Star News, BKReader, South Bay Newspapers etc.
LIAACC is a membership based organization and Women Small Business Owners and Professionals play a vital role in our success at the chamber.
For more information on the programs and activities of the chamber log on to liaacc.org
To purchase ticket(s) for the Ladies of LIAACC 2017 Women's History Month Program you may log on to www.tinyurl.com/
