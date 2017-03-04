News By Tag
Midwest Trust of Missouri Announces Jack Challis Joins as Managing Director, Estate Planning Stra
In his new role, Challis will provide estate planning and trust counsel for current and potential clients, and work with team members throughout the organization providing guidance on a variety of matters.
"Jack brings an incredible level of depth, experience and insight to our team. He is well-known throughout the Midwest as a leading estate planning and trust attorney, and someone who is frequently sought after to speak on a number legal matters. He will add another dynamic to our already strong team of professionals,"
Prior to joining the St. Louis office, Challis was a partner and shareholder at Polsinelli, P.C, whose practice focused on estate planning and trust, succession planning, and business planning. His experience spans more than 40 years having been a founding partner of a law firm, serving as chairman of a local trust company, and being an adjunct professor as Saint Louis University School of Law.
He is a member of the American Bar Association, Missouri Bar Association, and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. Challis is a fellow with the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, and a current member and former board member of the Estate Planning Council of St. Louis.
Challis is active with a variety of charitable organizations including the Missouri Heart Association and the St. Louis Heart Association having served as the former chairman of the board of directors, and the Alzheimer's Association of St. Louis as the former chairman of the board of directors. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business from Creighton University located in Omaha, NE, and he received his Juris Doctorate with honors from Saint Louis University School of Law.
"The expertise and experience of our trust professionals is first-rate. I look forward to collaborating with my team members by helping our clients provide for the future financial well-being for their families, communities, and employees," said Challis.
Midwest Trust of Missouri, with offices located in Kansas City and St. Louis, is a full-service wealth management institution formed in 2004 as an independent state chartered trust company, offering complete trust services in the areas of personal trust administration, estate planning, investment management, charitable and foundation management, retirement and investment planning, profit sharing and 401(k) programs. To learn more about the St. Louis office of Midwest Trust of Missouri, please visit www.midwesttrustmo.com, or call 314.449.1750.
