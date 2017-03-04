News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Incredible Reviews From North Carolina DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in North Carolina, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of North Carolina's best DUI attorneys:
"Dave kept my attention the whole day. This was an excellent course!"
Robert Denton - Morganton, North Carolina
"I believe the seminar was useful for its emphasis on reading between the lines. It is the access to the database, however, which provides a useful tool."
Thomas Whisnant - Lenoir, North Carolina
"Worth every penny. Best DWI CLE I've ever taken."
Aaron Lee - Charlotte, North Carolina
"Excellent"
Christopher Kenney - Columbia, South Carolina
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Indiana. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Valdosta, Savannah, and Macon; Georgia
Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield;
Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
Evansville, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis;
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
Contact
Dave Cox
***@yourduipro.com
