Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Incredible Reviews From North Carolina DUI Attorneys

Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in North Carolina, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
 
 
Dave Cox
Dave Cox
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Consultant and Founder of Your DUI Pro, recently traveled to North Carolina to present his well-received "Winning DUI Cases" Seminar. Dave visited Asheville, Hickory, and Charlotte; North Carolina to deliver the seminar to some of North Carolina's best DUI attorneys. Dave Cox taught these Attorneys how to win DUI cases using NHTSA Manuals and advanced cross-examination techniques.

The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience.  Here are some testimonials from some of North Carolina's best DUI attorneys:

"Dave kept my attention the whole day.  This was an excellent course!"
Robert Denton - Morganton, North Carolina

"I believe the seminar was useful for its emphasis on reading between the lines.  It is the access to the database, however, which provides a useful tool."
Thomas Whisnant - Lenoir, North Carolina

"Worth every penny.  Best DWI CLE I've ever taken."
Aaron Lee - Charlotte, North Carolina

"Excellent"
Christopher Kenney - Columbia, South Carolina

Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.

In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Indiana.  Dave will be visiting the following cities:

Valdosta, Savannah, and Macon; Georgia
Champaign, Peoria, and Springfield; Illinois
Fort Worth, Tyler, and Dallas; Texas
Evansville, Terre Haute, and Indianapolis; Indiana

To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/seminars

To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com

