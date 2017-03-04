News By Tag
* Social Marketing Agency
* Healthcare Marketing Companies
* Social Marketing Manchester
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Perfect Circle – a new kind of of social marketing agency
It's comforting to know that there is a new breed of social marketing agency emerging that cares about what they are doing – capable of delivering big ideas that benefit real people and society.
Our communities are rife with problems – much of it is of an anti-social nature. With more people indulging in bad habits like smoking, drinking and drug-taking, and with obesity and associated health issues on the rise, our healthcare system has reached breaking point.
So how does society start to tackle some of these poor behaviours and relieve the NHS of some of the burden it now faces? The healthcare system has come up with an effective response to some of these issues, in the form of social marketing.
People and communities are benefiting
For many years, the NHS and other healthcare providers, have been working alongside specialist social marketing agencies like Perfect Circle, to deliver highly effective campaigns and healthcare strategies, designed to positively educate and motivate communities and people at risk, to want to change their behaviours. There are positive signs that the messages are getting through.
A well conceived, delivered and targeted social marketing campaign can penetrate the heart of some of our nation's deep rooted social behaviour issues, and positively influence the way people respond.
Using the latest customer segmentation, targeting and insight techniques, social marketing creates a framework for understanding different behaviours, and how people can be motivated to change.
About Perfect Circle
The power of social marketing to make change happen is something that social marketing agency (http://www.perfect-
Powerful projects delivering change
From high profile advertising campaigns, to social media research, poignant posters and patient leaflets, Perfect Circle has created a series of campaigns dealing with positive health screening, healthy eating, awareness promotions that alert youngsters to the dangers of taking 'so called', legal highs, schemes that promote education opportunities in HE, positive recycling, higher standards of dental hygiene, to name but a few projects.
So as some of the UK's leading social marketing agencies like Perfect Circle, continue to roll out their big ideas, the marketing industry looks on, and contemplates what might be next?
To tap into Perfect Circle's ideas and social marketing expertise, contact Oliver Morton on t: 0845 38 99 343, or e: oliver@perfect-
Contact
Perfect Circle Consultancy Limited
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse