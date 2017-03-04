Perfect Circle – a new kind of of social marketing agency

It's comforting to know that there is a new breed of social marketing agency emerging that cares about what they are doing – capable of delivering big ideas that benefit real people and society.

--Our communities are rife with problems – much of it is of an anti-social nature. With more people indulging in bad habits like smoking, drinking and drug-taking, and with obesity and associated health issues on the rise, our healthcare system has reached breaking point.So how does society start to tackle some of these poor behaviours and relieve the NHS of some of the burden it now faces? The healthcare system has come up with an effective response to some of these issues, in the form of social marketing.For many years, the NHS and other healthcare providers, have been working alongside specialist social marketing agencies like Perfect Circle, to deliver highly effective campaigns and healthcare strategies, designed to positively educate and motivate communities and people at risk, to want to change their behaviours. There are positive signs that the messages are getting through.A well conceived, delivered and targeted social marketing campaign can penetrate the heart of some of our nation's deep rooted social behaviour issues, and positively influence the way people respond.Using the latest customer segmentation, targeting and insight techniques, social marketing creates a framework for understanding different behaviours, and how people can be motivated to change.The power of social marketing to make change happen is something that, Perfect Circle, cares about. Based in Littleborough, near Manchester, they have over three decades of experience of creating highly effective social marketing campaigns for the NHS, education providers and the dental industry. Their work is all about positively improving peoples' lives, leading to healthcare benefits and lifestyle improvement.From high profile advertising campaigns, to social media research, poignant posters and patient leaflets, Perfect Circle has created a series of campaigns dealing with positive health screening, healthy eating, awareness promotions that alert youngsters to the dangers of taking 'so called', legal highs, schemes that promote education opportunities in HE, positive recycling, higher standards of dental hygiene, to name but a few projects.So as some of the UK's leading social marketing agencies like Perfect Circle, continue to roll out their big ideas, the marketing industry looks on, and contemplates what might be next?