Last minute April special offer for a stunning Italian villa
If you book the villa for any week in April – including Easter! – you will receive a £1850 discount on the weekly price (welcome dinner not included). Find out more about the stunning villa below.
Located just a short walk from village shops and restaurants in Baveno, Ninfa di Lago is an elegant, air-conditioned lakefront villa with a heated pool, offering sublime views over Lake Maggiore and the Borromean Islands, and Stresa is just three miles away.
The villa was built in the 1940s by a wealthy Milanese family, and the three-storey luxurious villa features spacious and light interiors with bespoke Italian furniture, which creates a refined and sophisticated atmosphere. The villa is surrounded by manicured terraced gardens which overlook the Borromean Gulf and are set against a breath-taking backdrop of the soaring Alpine peaks.
The property also provides all the modern comforts you will need for a luxury holiday, such as air conditioning, pool heating and a fully equipped fitness and wellbeing area, with a gym, Jacuzzi tub, Hammam, relaxation area and herbal tea room. Ninfa di Lago offers both the quintessential lakeside retreat and a holiday to relax and recharge the batteries.
Included in Ninfa di Lago villa, which sleeps up to 10, is a living room with open fireplace, grand piano, TV and French doors opening to the garden. The dining room has French doors opening onto the balcony, offering lake views. A second living room, also on the ground floor, has French doors onto the terrace, outdoor dining facilities and a BBQ. The kitchen located on the ground floor is fully equipped too. On the first floor are the five bedrooms, which are all air conditioned, offering either lake or garden views and have ensuite shower rooms and WC.
The five acres of fully enclosed, terraced grounds have been planted with pine trees and provide ample lawn space. The outdoor heated pool is in the garden, and from which you can enjoy lovely lake views. You can also take a short walk to the lake beach. Book your stay now: www.qualityvillas.com/
The prime location of the villa also invites some exploring of the area. Among the landmarks of Lake Maggiore, some must-sees include Stresa, an elegant lakeside town famous for its Belle Epoque buildings, lovely promenade, and a fine selection of cafes and restaurants. Stresa is a wonderful place for an evening stroll, gelato in hand, as you watch the sunset over the distance mountains.
From the pier at Stresa, you can hire a boat to explore the lake at your leisure or take the regular ferry to visit the spectacular Borromean Islands, another attraction highlight of the area. The islands are home to an aristocratic palace and botanical gardens, which were once owned by the prestigious Borromeo family. Another gem of the region is Rocca d'Angera which towers above the east bank of Lake Maggiore. Once an ancient Roman castle, today it houses several collections worth viewing.
If you enjoy a long walk and aren't scared of heights, trips to the Monastery of Santa Caterina del Sasso and Mount Mattarone are recommended. Both places offer beautiful panoramic views of the lake and mountain scenery.
Quality Villas also has many more luxury villas in Italy, located nearby several favourite tourist hot spots, and the perfect accommodation for a family or large group holiday. Find out more here: www.qualityvillas.com/
