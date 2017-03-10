News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
An Online Psychotherapy Site with Live Video for psychologists & counsellors
Online counseling made easy! Feel better and talk it out to our professional Psychologists, Counselors, Psychotherapy & Therapists from the comfort of your home using live video chat.
What is Therappo?
Therappo is an Online Therapy site which brings together experienced psychologists &counselors to clients who need help. Our secure video-chat platform allows sessions to happen in total privacy while remaining in the comfort of your own space (i.e., home or office)… and we are singularly focused on mental health issues only.
Being a video based site, language is not a barrier – counselor and client can speak the language they mutually prefer.A simple Therapist Search serves up specialists based on several factors such as location, disorder, specialisation etc. Further filtration can be done to suit more requirements such as fees, availability, ratings etc.
Therappo is also the ONLY site in India that uses a secure embedded video technology for online counselling sessions.Several psychiatry clinics and websites claim to have "video counselling"
CLIENT BENEFITS
Patients don't have to face uncomfortable situations like running into acquaintances at hospitals and clinics. Most hospitals and clinics are not open 24x7 so its always a struggle to reach a therapy session on time after work or during lunch breaks. An online system completely does away with this problem allowing the client to choose a slot according to his/her preference.
Convenience of paying through multiple channels such as Credit & Debit Cards, Netbanking&
Therappo also has the simplest booking experience compared to other online sites. No phone calls, No therapist unavailability issues, No repeated rescheduling. IT IS EASY, DIRECT & TRULY CERTAIN.
THERAPIST BENEFITS
Open Platform :Therappo doesn't "employ" counsellors. They use our platform for doing sessions with their clients who are unable to travel due to time and distance.
Time Flexibility :Therappo doesn't demand fixed time commitments like other clinics or websites. Counselors can set their own time & availability on Therappo.
Privacy :Therappo ensures complete professional counselling quality. No need to share personal coordinates such as phone number, email ID.
Transparency : Completely transparent billing system gives a full picture of finances on an everyday basis through the Therapist Dashboard.
Performance : Dashboards also provide aggregate level "competition analysis" for doctors/therapists to know how they are faring vis-à-vis other professionals.
History : Complete treatment history of all clients maintained in Therappo's system.
Admin Chores : Customer Care efforts are managed under consistent & transparent Customer Support Policies.
No Fixed Fees : Therapist has full control on what s/he charges for sessions as Therappo doesn't impose a fixed fee.
THERAPPO FOR PRIVATE CLINICS
Apart from conducting "distance counseling" on our video platform, private clinics have a user-friendly option of using Therappo to automatically manage online bookings, appointment/
clinic only. Also it helps them increase their client-reach beyond their suburb or the city of their clinic's location.
Therappo started its operations at a co-working space from incubator ZNationLab (http://znationlab.com) located at :
Expertease Platforms Pvt Ltd
32 Corporate Avenue,7th Floor, B-Wing
Off Mahakali Caves Rd, Andheri (E)
Mumbai - 400069, IND
Tel : +91 8879448855
info@therappo.com|
Launched Date 15 Aug 16
Staff Strength 8
Funding Angel funded by Sandeep Prabhakar + Self-Funding
Counselors 42 paying therapists & counting …
The site has over 1000 registered users without undertaking any paid promotions.
WEBSITE : https://therappo.com/
FACEBOOK : HTTPS://FACEBOOK.COM/
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/
INSTAGRAM :HTTPS://INSTAGRAM.COM/
Contact
Expertease Platforms Pvt Ltd
32 Corporate Avenue,7th Floor, B-Wing
88799-55532
***@therappo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 10, 2017