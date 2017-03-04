 
Industry News





GameTyrant scores Shaun M Jooste's 'Silent Hill: Betrayal' novel 8/10

 
 
'Silent Hill: Betrayal' GT score
'Silent Hill: Betrayal' GT score
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever since fantasy and horror author Shaun M Jooste released 'Silent Hill: Betrayal' in November 2016, the novel has been receiving positive feedback. At first, praise was received through Facebook, Amazon and Twitter feedback, until Pulse Entertainment published the first official review of the novel (http://thepulseentertainment.co.uk/silent-hill-betrayal-by-shaun-m-jooste/). This was followed shortly by the release of a detailed synopsis on mysilenthill.wordpress.com.

A brief summary of the positive feedback includes the following:


@Tanshaydar : "@Shadowolfd Finished Betrayal. It was one hell of a ride…. the book lives up to its name"

Reddit Private Message: "I'm loving it. It's like a return home. Your book is really worth the read."

Jeremy Lackey (Facebook): "Shaun Jooste is the future of Silent Hill!"

Pulse Entertainment (Andi Hodgetts): 'Silent Hill: Betrayal by Shaun M Jooste' Rating: 8/10

"Not only will this book appeal to the many Silent Hill fans that are out there, but can be enjoyed by a wider audience as well. I urge people to go and get this book, it's great both in writing style and content matter."


And now, the reputable gaming news and review site GameTyrant has published its official review of the novel. Known for its interviews for upcoming game releases and discussing anything related to published games, GameTyrant obtained a copy of the horror novel, providing a final score of 8/10. In summary, Dean Clark of the site stated:

"The whole story is accurate to the (Silent Hill) series in many aspects.  It was a gripping story that kept me wanting to know what was next! Jooste showed a detailed knowledge of the story and the functions within Silent Hill."

The full review can be visited at http://gametyrant.com/news/review-silent-hill-betrayal

Shaun Jooste has indicated on his blog that the sequel 'Silent Hill: Obversion' would be released later in 2017. Let's hope he can live up to the success of the first novel, if not exceed it.

'Silent Hill: Betrayal' is available in ebook from most online ebook stores, and in paperback from Amazon and Groep7 Drukkers.

Amazon: http://amzn.to/2dOdT0L

Groep 7: http://bit.ly/2maqA9q

celenicearth.wordpress.com

Source:Shaun M Jooste
Email:***@gmail.com
