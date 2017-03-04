News By Tag
GameTyrant scores Shaun M Jooste's 'Silent Hill: Betrayal' novel 8/10
A brief summary of the positive feedback includes the following:
@Tanshaydar : "@Shadowolfd Finished Betrayal. It was one hell of a ride…. the book lives up to its name"
Reddit Private Message: "I'm loving it. It's like a return home. Your book is really worth the read."
Jeremy Lackey (Facebook): "Shaun Jooste is the future of Silent Hill!"
Pulse Entertainment (Andi Hodgetts): 'Silent Hill: Betrayal by Shaun M Jooste' Rating: 8/10
"Not only will this book appeal to the many Silent Hill fans that are out there, but can be enjoyed by a wider audience as well. I urge people to go and get this book, it's great both in writing style and content matter."
And now, the reputable gaming news and review site GameTyrant has published its official review of the novel. Known for its interviews for upcoming game releases and discussing anything related to published games, GameTyrant obtained a copy of the horror novel, providing a final score of 8/10. In summary, Dean Clark of the site stated:
"The whole story is accurate to the (Silent Hill) series in many aspects. It was a gripping story that kept me wanting to know what was next! Jooste showed a detailed knowledge of the story and the functions within Silent Hill."
The full review can be visited at http://gametyrant.com/
Shaun Jooste has indicated on his blog that the sequel 'Silent Hill: Obversion' would be released later in 2017. Let's hope he can live up to the success of the first novel, if not exceed it.
'Silent Hill: Betrayal' is available in ebook from most online ebook stores, and in paperback from Amazon and Groep7 Drukkers.
