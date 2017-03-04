 
News By Tag
* Ccna Lab
* Cisco Ccna
* Ccna
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


CertExams.com Updates Network Simulator with Designer for CCNA®

Certexams.com has updated it's NetworkSim for CCNA product with more features and options.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ccna Lab
* Cisco Ccna
* Ccna

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Bangalore - Karnataka - India

Subject:
* Products

BANGALORE, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- CertExams.com, a leading provider of network simulators, released an update to it's Network Simulator with Designer for CCNA® to include more features such as the following:

1. Bookmarking of labs so that the same may be reviewed later
2. Color coding of labs such that a user can readily recognize the labs that had been completed, yet to be completed, and in-progress.
3. Status bar - indicating the lab completion status. It would be useful for labs having a lot of instructions or configuration steps. By looking at the status bar, one would be able to know how much of the lab is completed, and how much is still remaining.

In addition to the above, a few improvements have been done on the home page, and other pages.

About Network Simulator with Designer for CCNA: The netsim is useful for candidates preparing for Cisco CCNA certification. Dozens of labs have been provided for hands-on experience, so that a user would be able to gain experience in real world networking scenarios, and face the exam with confidence.

The demo version is available here:
http://routersimulator.certexams.com/ccna-simulator-downl...

The available lab exercises may be viewed here:
http://routersimulator.certexams.com/router-labs/index.html

Other lab simulators available include LabSim for A+, Network Simulator with Designer for Juniper Junos, etc.

Disclaimer: CertExams.com is not associated with Cisco® Systems and CCNA® is a trademark of Cisco Systems and duly acknowledged.

About Certexams.com: CertExams.com is a group website of Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.

Contact
Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd.
Vijay
***@anandsoft.com
End
Source:Anand Software and Training
Email:***@anandsoft.com
Posted By:***@anandsoft.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Anand Software and Training P. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share