CertExams.com Updates Network Simulator with Designer for CCNA®
Certexams.com has updated it's NetworkSim for CCNA product with more features and options.
1. Bookmarking of labs so that the same may be reviewed later
2. Color coding of labs such that a user can readily recognize the labs that had been completed, yet to be completed, and in-progress.
3. Status bar - indicating the lab completion status. It would be useful for labs having a lot of instructions or configuration steps. By looking at the status bar, one would be able to know how much of the lab is completed, and how much is still remaining.
In addition to the above, a few improvements have been done on the home page, and other pages.
About Network Simulator with Designer for CCNA: The netsim is useful for candidates preparing for Cisco CCNA certification. Dozens of labs have been provided for hands-on experience, so that a user would be able to gain experience in real world networking scenarios, and face the exam with confidence.
The demo version is available here:
http://routersimulator.certexams.com/
The available lab exercises may be viewed here:
Other lab simulators available include LabSim for A+, Network Simulator with Designer for Juniper Junos, etc.
Disclaimer: CertExams.com is not associated with Cisco® Systems and CCNA® is a trademark of Cisco Systems and duly acknowledged.
About Certexams.com:
Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd.
Vijay
***@anandsoft.com
