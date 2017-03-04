News By Tag
Anil Ambani Led RCOM to Ink Three Deals by Mid-2017
It is expected that by mid-2017, tower unit will be sold to Brookfield Group and wireless businesses of RCOM with Aircel will be merged. Another merger with Sistema Shyam Teleservices is also confirmed, and will be completed by end of March this year.
RCOM sold 51% of its tower business to Brookfield Group in December. The telecom towers will now be demerged to form a separate identity that will be 100% owned and managed independently by the Canadian company.
It has been speculated that Brookfield and Aircel transactions are likely to cut down the debt recorded in RCOM's books by 70% by 2018. RCOMs debt stood at Rs 42,800 crore as of December 31.
Currently, Chennai-based Aircel is running the risk of cancellation of its licenses because representatives of its largest shareholder haven't appeared in connection with a case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, Punit Garg, Head of Strategy and Regulatory Affairs at RCOM said that litigation involving Aircel won't have any impact on the merger process. He added that "Everything is on track."
Talking about the proposed deals, Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO of RCOM said, "Consolidation is the only way forward in the industry. Reliance Communication is playing an upfront running role in the consolidation of the industry."
