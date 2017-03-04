News By Tag
Rising Security Concern Boosting CCTV Sales
Increasing sales of CCTV owing to security concerns is driving the industry, says RNCOS in its latest research report.
According to our report "Global CCTV Market Forecast 2022", increasing concerns of national and global securities has been a major driver in the increasing adoption rate coupled with technological advancement. Additionally, shift in consumer behavior driven by progressive integration of the modern technology that incorporates small size, video quality, Internet compatibility and intelligence, into their surveillance systems has also propelled the CCTV industry.
Sharp rise in terrorism activities has prompted organizations, authorities and individuals to devise effective response mechanisms. Physical security has become essential for enterprises looking at solutions to address everything from pilferage to theft and terrorism. This has led to an increased demand for solutions like IP video surveillance in sectors like public transport, hospitality, airports, BFSI and education, prompting organization to increasingly incorporate video surveillance into their enterprise IT security plans.
Recently, Mysuru has intensified patrolling along the outskirts of the city and officials announced installation of cameras at all entry point to monitor vehicles entering and leaving the city, aiming at keeping a close watch on communal elements and other violators. With rise in rate of crime and other violations, the installation of CCTV has become a necessity in the modern age which would continue propelling the industry in the future.
