Recent Publication from yStats.com Provides Projected Updates to Online Payment Methods in Europe

"Europe Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016," a new report from yStats.com, a secondary market research firm from Hamburg, Germany, includes important information regarding European online and mobile payments.
 
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- While bank cards and digital payment systems like PayPal are the top preferred payment methods across Europe, there are differences in both European sub-regions as well as among individual countries regarding online consumers' payment method preferences. A survey cited in the yStats.com report shows that many E-Commerce consumers in Russia prefer credit and debit cards when buying online, but cash on delivery is still used by many shoppers. In Poland, about half of surveyed digital customers favor transfer via payment systems. In contrast, online shoppers from other emerging markets including Greece, Kazakhstan, Romania, Czech Republic and Hungary prefer cash on delivery more.

According to the yStats.com report, in an advanced market like the UK, nearly two thirds of E-Commerce customers use bank cards to make online purchases. Other advanced markets like Denmark, Austria, Belgium and France contain online consumers who also prefer bank cards. One outlier is Germany where E-Commerce consumers prefer invoicing, though this number of those who prefer invoicing is at a decrease. In 2016, more than half of E-Commerce consumers left a shopping cart because their desired payment method was unavailable.

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

