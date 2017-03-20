Recent Publication from yStats.com Provides Projected Updates to Online Payment Methods in Europe

"Europe Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016," a new report from yStats.com, a secondary market research firm from Hamburg, Germany, includes important information regarding European online and mobile payments.

While bank cards and digital payment systems are the top preferred payment methods across Europe, there are differences in both European sub-regions as well as among individual countries regarding online consumers' payment method. A survey cited in the yStats.com report shows that E-Commerce consumers in Russia prefer credit and debit cards when shopping online, but cash on delivery is still used by many shoppers. In Ukraine, about half of surveyed consumers favor transfer via payment systems. In contrast, online shoppers from other countries including Belarus and Kazakhstan prefer cash on delivery more. According to the yStats.com report, in an advanced market like the UK, nearly all E-Commerce customers use bank cards to make online purchases. Other countries like France and Spain contain online consumers who also prefer bank cards. One outlier is Germany where E-Commerce consumers prefer invoicing, though this number of those who prefer invoicing is declining. In 2016, more than half of E-Commerce consumers abandoned a shopping cart because their desired payment method was unavailable.