How startup Metisa is opening up new possibilities for e-commerce with AI

 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Startup Metisa aims to help retailers convert data into sales with artificial intelligence.

Metisa takes the guesswork out of growing your e-commerce business. The technology uses artificial intelligence to give marketers a data-backed framework for driving repeatable sales. On average, brands see a consistent 10% sales uplift from using the technology.

Metisa achieves this by identifying growth opportunities with predictive insights derived from your customer data. The technology allows marketers to act on these opportunities with smart recommendations and lifecycle marketing emails.

E-commerce businesses running on popular engines like Magento, Shopify and BigCommerce can start using Metisa straight out of the box and for free by installing an extension. Metisa is already used by leading retailers with millions of customers and over US$100 million in sales.

Says cofounder Justin Yek, "We built Metisa from the ground up by working closely with retailers and e-commerce businesses. Metisa helps them to provide the personalized, omni-channel experience that their customers want."

Metisa is developed by Altitude Labs, a digital transformation consulting firm with offices in Hong Kong, San Francisco and Singapore.

Website: https://askmetisa.com

Video: https://youtu.be/2PzlJ3v_0lM



