Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1,368.5 Mn By 2021

SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the Global Counterfeit Drug Detection Devices Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021.

-- SA-BRC's market report on the global counterfeit drug detection devices is a distinctive research with central focus on handheld devices used for differentiating substandard and falsified drugs from authentic drugs. The report also provides market analysis and forecast for systems detecting counterfeit packaging and labeling.The global counterfeit drug detection devices market was valued at US$ 904.5 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 1,368.5 Million by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. Counterfeit drug detection technology has evolved greatly from large laboratory set-up to battery powered handheld devices. Increased efficiency, ease of use, rapid test results and on-field applications are major factors driving their adoption in drug regulation and compliance. Large numbers of companies are currently marketing their products in the niche market; majority of these are based on spectroscopy. With increasing popularity due to its merits over other technologies, the market for Raman spectroscopy based devices is expected to grow higher among other spectroscopy technologies for counterfeit drug detection. However the usage of NIR and Raman spectroscopy in tandem is much higher since the techniques complement each other. Hence these technologies lead the counterfeit drug detection devices market.Key players mentioned in the counterfeit drug detection devices market ASD Inc., B&WTek, Centice, Consumer Physics, Inc., Global Pharma Health Fund E.V., Olympus Corporation, PharmaSecure, Rigaku Analytical Devices, Sproxil, Stratio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Group, Veripad Company and various others.The report segments the counterfeit drug detection devices market as follows:Counterfeit Chemical Composition Detection Devices· Infrared and Near Infrared Spectroscopy Devices· Raman Spectroscopy Devices· XRD/XRF Spectroscopy Devices· Ultraviolet/Visible Devices· Microfluidic Devices· Rapid Chemical Testing Kits· RFID Technology· Scanning and Imaging System· Other Packaging and Labelling DevicesFor each of these segments and sub-segments, market estimates have been provided from 2015 to 2021 (historic data for 2015 and 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2021)The report segments the counterfeit drug detection devices market in two broad categories – devices used in identification of counterfeit chemical composition, and devices used in identification of counterfeit packaging and labelling. Each of the segments and sub segments provides details on merits and demerits of the technology, key players and product portfolio, and market overview.The global counterfeit drug detection devices market is segmented into six major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Market for each of these regions is further segmented by technology.Various factors driving and impeding the growth of the counterfeit drug detection market are explained in the report. The report also includes mentions of new regulatory policies, recent developments in the counterfeit drug detection devices market and upcoming technologies expected to launch in the near future.