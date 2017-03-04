Streebo to Showcase its Smart Apps at IBM InterConnect 2017

IBM- Interconnect- 2017- Streebo

-- Streebo Inc., an IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced its participation at the upcoming IBM InterConnect 2017 conference to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada during 19-23 March.InterConnect 2017 is a premier cloud and mobile conference hosted by IBM with 2,000+ interactive sessions, 200+ exhibitors and business partners, offering countless opportunities to meet technology and business leaders from various industries across the world.At the InterConnect, Streebo's Sales Director, Bill Swatling, and Product Manager, Vaishakh Nair, would also be presenting on Streebo Mobile Forms: https://www.streebo.com/mobile-app-development/mobile-forms a breakthrough mobile automation technology, to convert your paper or web based forms into mobile within minutes !! Add this session to your calendar.Streebo is excited to be an exhibiting partner atat the InterConnect Solution Expo to held at Mandalay Bay North, Level 0 - South Pacific C. Visit the booth to learn about their award-winning suite of adaptive, cognitive apps built for multiple industries ranging from Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom to domain-specific apps.