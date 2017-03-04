News By Tag
Streebo to Showcase its Smart Apps at IBM InterConnect 2017
InterConnect 2017 is a premier cloud and mobile conference hosted by IBM with 2,000+ interactive sessions, 200+ exhibitors and business partners, offering countless opportunities to meet technology and business leaders from various industries across the world.
At the InterConnect, Streebo's Sales Director, Bill Swatling, and Product Manager, Vaishakh Nair, would also be presenting on Streebo Mobile Forms: https://www.streebo.com/
Streebo is excited to be an exhibiting partner at Booth #275 at the InterConnect Solution Expo to held at Mandalay Bay North, Level 0 - South Pacific C. Visit the booth to learn about their award-winning suite of adaptive, cognitive apps built for multiple industries ranging from Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom to domain-specific apps.
