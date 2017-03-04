 
News By Tag
* IBM InterConnect 2017
* Mobile Forms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mobile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Streebo to Showcase its Smart Apps at IBM InterConnect 2017

 
 
IBM-Interconnect-2017-Streebo
IBM-Interconnect-2017-Streebo
HOUSTON - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Streebo Inc., an IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced its participation at the upcoming IBM InterConnect 2017 conference to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada during 19-23 March.

InterConnect 2017 is a premier cloud and mobile conference hosted by IBM with 2,000+ interactive sessions, 200+ exhibitors and business partners, offering countless opportunities to meet technology and business leaders from various industries across the world.

At the InterConnect, Streebo's Sales Director, Bill Swatling, and Product Manager, Vaishakh Nair, would also be presenting on Streebo Mobile Forms: https://www.streebo.com/mobile-app-development/mobile-forms a breakthrough mobile automation technology, to convert your paper or web based forms into mobile within minutes !! Add this session to your calendar.

Streebo is excited to be an exhibiting partner at Booth #275 at the InterConnect Solution Expo to held  at Mandalay Bay North, Level 0 - South Pacific C. Visit the booth to learn about their award-winning suite of adaptive, cognitive apps built for multiple industries ranging from Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom to domain-specific apps.
End
Source:
Email:***@streebo.com Email Verified
Tags:IBM InterConnect 2017, Mobile Forms
Industry:Mobile
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share