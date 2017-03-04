News By Tag
KATHLEEN® Won the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2017
Kathleen Amazing White Illuminating Serum can change your skin's future. A tailor-made formula that contains over 12 natural extracts which specifically help skin look more radiant and bright.
This brightening and nourishing serum contains lemon and strawberry which are naturally rich in vitamin C. The serum has exclusive purifying properties to prevent and fade skin pigmentation while the enzymes and natural "AHA" in papaya helps even out skin tone. Plant based anti-inflammatory allantoin and liquorice work in synergy with effective skin conditioner silk peptide protein and hyaluronic acid, delivering an optimal healed, vibrant complexion. Antioxidant-
KATHLEEN® represents the perfect collaboration of scientific research, experience and advanced technology. Our products are created from blending precious plants, marine extracts and essential oils. We now stand as the expert in Ageless Glow Formulation for all skin types including very sensitive skin.Our aim is to transform your skin's future, enabling you to live healthily and happily in your own perfect rhythm.
We are skincare specialists with a desire for creating perfect and healthy skin. To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns. Visit us http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk
About Kathleen
We love nature and science. KATHLEEN®
For more information about KATHLEEN®, please visit KATHLEEN at http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk
About Beauty Shortlist Awards
The Beauty Shortlist is known as the UK's No. 1 Clean Beauty Blog/Influencer. With the largest reach/numbers across social media and having the biggest and most independent, non-sponsored judges (not voted), all the awards given are completely honest and every product is put through its paces. Awards in the UK, open to all international brands for the first time in 2017. This year the judges include Fiona Klonarides, founder, The Beauty Shortlist; Justine Jenkins, red carpet, cruelty free makeup artist (clients include Fearne Cotton,Laura Whitmore, Charlotte Rampling and Joanne Froggatt); TV style, fashion and beauty expert Dawn Del Russo (E! Entertainment/
Contact
Ms. Kat
***@kathleennatural.co.uk
