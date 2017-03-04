 
News By Tag
* Award-winning
* Premium Skincare
* Organic Skincare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

KATHLEEN® Won the Beauty Shortlist Awards 2017

 
 
beautyshortlistandamazingwhite100kb
beautyshortlistandamazingwhite100k
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Award-winning
* Premium Skincare
* Organic Skincare

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Awards

March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- KATHLEEN®, a luxury collection of natural & organic skin care brand announced today, we are proud and honored to announce Kathleen Amazing White Illuminating Serum won the Editor's Choice of the Beauty Shortlist Awards.  With Kathleen innovative T1-Intercellular Technology® to improve our quality, allowing active ingredients to be concentrated into the condensed micro-molecules that would coat the entire surface of skin cells which enable the cells to absorb the ingredients more easily and efficiently.  The application of this technology has been amazingly successful.

Kathleen Amazing White Illuminating Serum can change your skin's future. A tailor-made formula that contains over 12 natural extracts which specifically help skin look more radiant and bright.

This brightening and nourishing serum contains lemon and strawberry which are naturally rich in vitamin C. The serum has exclusive purifying properties to prevent and fade skin pigmentation while the enzymes and natural "AHA" in papaya helps even out skin tone. Plant based anti-inflammatory allantoin and liquorice work in synergy with effective skin conditioner silk peptide protein and hyaluronic acid, delivering an optimal healed, vibrant complexion. Antioxidant-rich cranberry extracts promote your skin's youthful radiance. After applications, the skin immediately feels softer, plumper and looks more radiant, while over time you will notice a more even tone and your skin looks more hydrated and bright

KATHLEEN® represents the perfect collaboration of scientific research, experience and advanced technology. Our products are created from blending precious plants, marine extracts and essential oils. We now stand as the expert in Ageless Glow Formulation for all skin types including very sensitive skin.Our aim is to transform your skin's future, enabling you to live healthily and happily in your own perfect rhythm.

We are skincare specialists with a desire for creating perfect and healthy skin. To transform your skin's future, it is never too early or too late to think about your skincare routine that helps you look your best. At KATHLEEN® we give you helpful tips to look flawless and fabulous at every age and recommend the products best suited for your particular skin concerns.  Visit us  http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk

About Kathleen

We love nature and science.  KATHLEEN® provides high quality, premium, natural and organic skincare products with no extra artificial chemicals. KATHLEEN® is 100% made in Great Britain. Our success is due to our careful selection of the purest, natural organic ingredients and our good manufacturing process. We pride ourselves on providing natural and reliable skin care products.

For more information about KATHLEEN®, please visit KATHLEEN at http://www.kathleennatural.co.uk

About Beauty Shortlist Awards

The Beauty Shortlist is known as the UK's No. 1 Clean Beauty Blog/Influencer. With the largest reach/numbers across social media and having the biggest and most independent, non-sponsored judges (not voted), all the awards given are completely honest and every product is put through its paces. Awards in the UK, open to all international brands for the first time in 2017. This year the judges include Fiona Klonarides, founder, The Beauty Shortlist; Justine Jenkins, red carpet, cruelty free makeup artist (clients include Fearne Cotton,Laura Whitmore, Charlotte Rampling and Joanne Froggatt); TV style, fashion and beauty expert Dawn Del Russo (E! Entertainment/Access Hollywood), her sister makeup artist and Divalicious Beauty NYC writer Denise Del Russo; Kicki Norman, editor in chief of Scandinavian beauty publication Daisy Magazine; and Irene Falcone, founder of Australia's leading organic/vegan retailer Nourished Life; ex-BBC journalist and food and beauty writer Samantha Hadadi and beauty, travel and lifestyle writer Michaela Deasy-Smith.

End
Source:
Email:***@kathleennatural.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Award-winning, Premium Skincare, Organic Skincare
Industry:Beauty
Location:London, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kathleen Natural Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share