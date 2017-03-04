31% Off The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market Valid upto 31 March 2017

 
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Discount on The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market". This Report value proposition for medically supervised diet programs has increased, commercial companies.
 
 
MUMBAI, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Bharatbook announces a report on "Discount on The U.S. Weight Loss & Diet Control Market". This Report comprehensive investigation of the U.S. weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.

The U.S. weight loss market overall has been constrained by a shift to do-it-yourself plans, the proliferation of free apps for smartphones, and more healthy eating by consumers. Yet, some competitors and market segments are doing well (commercial chains, meal replacements). The value proposition for medically supervised diet programs has increased vs. commercial companies, and small-mid-sized medical chains are growing via franchising. The market is moving in two directions: medical and retail.

This is a completely revised and updated analysis of best-selling biennial study about the $65 billion U.S. weight loss market. This is the most comprehensive investigation of the U.S. weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.
Covered… dollar value & growth rates of the 10 major weight loss market segments (early 1980s to 2016, 2017 and 2022 forecasts), latest market trends and developments, status reports for: diet soft drinks, artificial sweeteners, health clubs, commercial diet center chains, multi-level marketing diet plans, OTC meal replacements and diet pills, diet websites & apps, diet food delivery services, medical programs (weight loss surgery, MDs, hospitals/clinic programs, Rx diet drugs, bariatricians, VLCD programs), low-cal entrees and low-carb foods, diet books, and exercise DVDs.
New:
- 2017 and 2022 forecasts, he 2017 diet season status
- The rebound of commercial diet companies.
- Newly popular diet plans: ketogenic diets, Ideal Protein, etc.
- Why free/low-cost apps are not the MAIN reason for declining sales at the big chains.
- Update and outlook for the Affordable Care Act's Preventative Health Benefit
New Results of latest surveys by the Census Bureau, Nutrition Business Journal, U.S. News, CDC, plus 110 dieter metrics from BestDietForMe.com online surveys.

Also included: Top 30 competitors ranking, 28-year revenues of the market through past recessions, comprehensive dieter demographics, weight loss center franchising, and commercial centers' national operating ratios. Rankings & revenues of top commercial chains, brand sales, and a Reference Directory.

Contains 35+ in-depth updated competitor profiles for: Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig, NutriSystem, Medifast, Herbalife, Visalus, MyFitnessPal, Slim-Fast, Diet Center, Atkins Nutritionals, Physicians Weight Loss, HMR, Optifast, Lindora Clinics, LA Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Metabolic Research, Smart For Life, Medi-Weightloss, Centers for Medical Weight Loss, and many more.
About Bharat Book Bureau:
Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports (https://www.bharatbook.com/), company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.
In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.

