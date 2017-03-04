New International Medical Healthcare Insurance Launched In Singapore For Expatriates

 
CENTRAL LONDON, England - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- In partnership with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Allianz Worldwide Care has today launched a comprehensive suite of compliant International Healthcare Insurance solutions for Singapore.
Offering worldwide cover, these solutions include a range of Individual Plans specifically designed to suit the needs of local nationals and expat individuals and families moving to or living in Singapore, as well as a number of Group Plans created for multinational companies based in Singapore. Members will benefit from Allianz Worldwide Care's extensive global medical network alongside Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty's local expertise and market knowledge in the Singapore region.

This partnership also strengthens Allianz's position in the APAC region and further enhances the brand as a 'one stop shop' for insurance solutions in Singapore.

Speaking about the announcement, Ida Luka-Lognoné, CEO of Allianz Worldwide Care, said: "Singapore has a vibrant international community and rates highly in expat surveys highlighting the best places for expats to live. We are delighted to be in a position to bring this innovative range of healthcare plans to the market. At Allianz Worldwide Care we are extremely proud of our client-centric ethos which drives us to deliver the solutions they need. Coupled with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty's local market knowledge, we are confident that we can offer a best-in-class service in Singapore."

Also commenting, Mark Mitchell, Regional CEO for Asia with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), said: "AGCS is one of the very few global insurers with an exclusive focus on the needs of global corporate and specialty clients. Our regional hub in Singapore has a highly skilled, dedicated team of experts already serving clients who have international activities or specialist risk exposures across Asia. With this in mind, it made perfect sense for us to join forces with Allianz Worldwide Care, who are experts in international health insurance. We look forward to combining our expertise to deliver leading healthcare solutions with the flexibility required to support international mobility for our members."

New International Medical Healthcare Insurance Launched In Singapore For Expatriates: https://ipmimagazine.com/medical-health-insurance/en/heal...

ABOUT IPMI MAGAZINE
London based publication International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) Magazine is where the global medical, health care, expatriate and travel insurance industry go to find new providers, expand worldwide networks, build new relationships and stay 1 step ahead of the risk.
Due to the nomadic nature of the international private medical insurance (IPMI) and international healthcare industry iPMI Magazine is an internet based news service for worldwide insurance and assistance professionals who need to understand the impacts of healthcare and insurance policy, regulatory, and legislative developments.
