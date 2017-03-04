News By Tag
New International Medical Healthcare Insurance Launched In Singapore For Expatriates
Offering worldwide cover, these solutions include a range of Individual Plans specifically designed to suit the needs of local nationals and expat individuals and families moving to or living in Singapore, as well as a number of Group Plans created for multinational companies based in Singapore. Members will benefit from Allianz Worldwide Care's extensive global medical network alongside Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty's local expertise and market knowledge in the Singapore region.
This partnership also strengthens Allianz's position in the APAC region and further enhances the brand as a 'one stop shop' for insurance solutions in Singapore.
Speaking about the announcement, Ida Luka-Lognoné
Also commenting, Mark Mitchell, Regional CEO for Asia with Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), said: "AGCS is one of the very few global insurers with an exclusive focus on the needs of global corporate and specialty clients. Our regional hub in Singapore has a highly skilled, dedicated team of experts already serving clients who have international activities or specialist risk exposures across Asia. With this in mind, it made perfect sense for us to join forces with Allianz Worldwide Care, who are experts in international health insurance. We look forward to combining our expertise to deliver leading healthcare solutions with the flexibility required to support international mobility for our members."
