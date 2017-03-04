Rohan Akriti: Smart homes, sublime in form and subtle in function!

 
BANGALORE, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- High affordability is a possibility in the Silicon City of Bangalore which is often misunderstood as having out-of-reach prices for its realty offerings. An exemplary housing project that aims to bring stylish homes in the budget-friendly segment is Rohan Akriti. Situated on the Kanakapura Road, these homes are practical and yet lavish.

The enclave is a wonderful and aesthetic creation that uses principles of modern architecture celebrating the minimalistic approach to a classy design. The edifices here look elegant and have clean cuts. This ensures that their functionality is maximised. The homes in Rohan Akriti Bangalore are being offered in many formats. These include 1, 1.5, 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK apartments. These homes have trendy layouts and smart finish.

The campus is located in a promising locality and has many amenities and social utilities in close vicinity. These include schools, medical centres, roads links, public & private transport links, banks, malls, markets, and entertainment zones. The Outer Ring Road is close by. There is also a grand lake nearby; the area is open and blessed by nature.

The campus measures 5 acres. There are 6 towers of mid-rise style with 13 floors above the ground level. The total number of flats in the enclave is 440. The towers surround landscaped gardens that provide a green touch to the property.
Inside the campus there are practical facilities like dedicated covered car parking and day-care facility. Then, many sports can be played here comfortably in dedicated courts and areas for each game. Kids have their own free outdoor play-area. There is a swimming pool and a multipurpose hall here as well. The project has a Sewage Treatment Plant, power back-up, 24-Hour water supply, and fire-fighting equipment for emergencies as well. Trained staff will ensure that the property is maintained in top shape always.

Rohan Akriti price starts at an unbelievable rate of Rs. 23.39 lakhs. This is backed by many payment plan options so that you can find one that matches your requirements.

Contact Details:
Rohan Akriti
Mob.No:(+91) 9953 5928 48
Website:http://www.rohanakruti.com/

