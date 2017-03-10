News By Tag
flyiin, a marketplace offering travelers fares directly from airlines, links with Lufthansa Group
Europe's largest airline group signs pilot agreement with flyiin to disrupt online flight search and booking.
During the beta phase, flyiin will commercialize Lufthansa Group's flights, including bundled fares and ancillary services. To better serve travelers, flyiin will provide Lufthansa Group airlines with detailed information about how they interact with their products and recommendations on how to retail and market their entire portfolio of flights and services.
"Lufthansa Group has long been at the forefront of innovation in airline distribution,"
By embracing NDC, Lufthansa Group and flyiin aim to increase transparency for anyone booking a flight. They are working together to ensure that this new standard fulfills its promise of making the flight booking experience simpler and more straightforward, whilst improving retailing opportunities for airlines.
"Lufthansa Group is the ideal partner for our beta-phase and we are thrilled to have them on board," commented Stéphane Pingaud, CEO, flyiin. "By supporting a new sales channel that will bring them closer to new and existing customers, they are leading the way for the rest of the industry. We look forward to launching the beta-version of our online marketplace during the second quarter of this year."
About flyiin
Founded in 2016 by travel tech industry veteran Stéphane Pingaud and digital experience expert Marco Spies, flyiin is an online marketplace enabling travellers to search for and purchase flights and related services directly from airlines. By working closely with airlines to re-define the very concept of online flight search and booking, flyiin makes it easier for travellers to find the right flight experience at the right price. The beta-version of flyiin's online marketplace will go live during the second quarter of 2017.
For more information, visit: www.flyiin.com
