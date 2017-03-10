 
News By Tag
* Online Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Berlin
  Berlin
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


flyiin, a marketplace offering travelers fares directly from airlines, links with Lufthansa Group

Europe's largest airline group signs pilot agreement with flyiin to disrupt online flight search and booking.
 
 
flyiin_Logo_pos_RGB_912_x_300_px
flyiin_Logo_pos_RGB_912_x_300_px
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Online Travel

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Berlin - Berlin - Germany

Subject:
Partnerships

BERLIN, Germany - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- flyiin today announced it has signed a pilot agreement with Lufthansa Group to take part in the beta phase of its groundbreaking online marketplace for air travel. flyiin has built a superior alternative to online travel agencies and travel meta-search engines. Cutting out these middle men, flyiin offers travellers greater transparency regarding airlines' entire product offering—including ancillary services like checked baggage or preferred seating—as well as up-to-the-minute fare information directly from partner airlines.

During the beta phase, flyiin will commercialize Lufthansa Group's flights, including bundled fares and ancillary services. To better serve travelers, flyiin will provide Lufthansa Group airlines with detailed information about how they interact with their products and recommendations on how to retail and market their entire portfolio of flights and services.

"Lufthansa Group has long been at the forefront of innovation in airline distribution," commented Arber Deva, Head of Direct Distribution Solutions, Lufthansa Group. "flyiin's online marketplace is based on the International Air Transport Association's latest distribution standard, known as New Distribution Capability (NDC). We believe partnering with flyiin's technologically advanced, NDC-based distribution model will improve our ability to retail the full spectrum of fares and services we can offer, and enable us to gain greater insight into travellers' needs."

By embracing NDC, Lufthansa Group and flyiin aim to increase transparency for anyone booking a flight. They are working together to ensure that this new standard fulfills its promise of making the flight booking experience simpler and more straightforward, whilst improving retailing opportunities for airlines.

"Lufthansa Group is the ideal partner for our beta-phase and we are thrilled to have them on board," commented Stéphane Pingaud, CEO, flyiin. "By supporting a new sales channel that will bring them closer to new and existing customers, they are leading the way for the rest of the industry. We look forward to launching the beta-version of our online marketplace during the second quarter of this year."

About flyiin

Founded in 2016 by travel tech industry veteran Stéphane Pingaud and digital experience expert Marco Spies, flyiin is an online marketplace enabling travellers to search for and purchase flights and related services directly from airlines. By working closely with airlines to re-define the very concept of online flight search and booking, flyiin makes it easier for travellers to find the right flight experience at the right price. The beta-version of flyiin's online marketplace will go live during the second quarter of 2017.

For more information, visit: www.flyiin.com

Contact
Stéphane Pingaud
Co-founder | CEO
***@flyiin.com
End
Source:
Email:***@flyiin.com
Posted By:***@flyiin.com Email Verified
Tags:Online Travel
Industry:Internet
Location:Berlin - Berlin - Germany
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share