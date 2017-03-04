News By Tag
LPU celebrated International Women's Day
•Carrying the theme of the year eulogized the spirit of womanhood •Twelve women of substance honoured this year included Miss India Canada Tanpreet Parmar
International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day, which is meant to celebrate every year the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This day also marks a massive call to action for accelerating gender parity.
Congratulating all women of the world, LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal messaged: "In fact, each and every moment of a day should be celebrated for women. On this day, we all must pledge to provide golden opportunities to all women so that they contribute for the growth of the society. I also want to suggest that for managing various challenges that we face, all women should ever be mentally and physically strong."
Informing about women foundation WE (Women Enlightenment)
The women of substance, who work efficiently from the corners of the kitchen to the corridors of their work places, identified, recognized and honoured this year include: Director, Ajit Group of Publications Ms Gurjot Kaur; Miss India Canada Tanpreet Parmar; Ardent educator & committed administrator Prof Dr (Mrs) Atima Sharma Dwivedi; Director at Shivam Fertility & IVF Centre Dr Kumud Pasricha; Eminent educator in the field of Fine Arts Principal APJ College Dr Sucharita; Chief Medical Officer (Jalandhar) Dr Maninder Minhas; Co-founder of NGO 'Aghaaz' Ms Nidhi Kohli; President of National Association of Reproductive Child Health of India (NARCHI) Dr Sushma Chawla; Director of Dainik Savera Times Mrs Vani Vij; Producer, Director from the field of Media & Education Ms Ramanpreet Kaur; Elitist international make-up artist Ms Ritu Kolentine; and, Electronic media personality Ms Seema Soni. All of them have been working tirelessly for women empowerment by undertaking many projects for the welfare of women.
