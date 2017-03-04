LPU celebrated International Women's Day

•Carrying the theme of the year eulogized the spirit of womanhood •Twelve women of substance honoured this year included Miss India Canada Tanpreet Parmar

End

-- Lovely Professional University celebrated the Spirit of Womanhood with a pride at its Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium with 3500+ faculty and staff members. Occasion was International Women's Day 2017, which is carrying the theme "Be bold for Change". On this occasion many activities including Gender sensitization skit, Flash Mob, Audience Engagement, Portrait Completion, Role Play, Video Messages by LPU Women of Pride were held to substantiate the occasion. All women NGO 'WE –Women Enlightenment' joined hands in celebration of the occasion. On this occasion, 12 women of substance from different walks of life were also recognized and honoured for their valued services provided to the society and the women community. LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal conveyed all in a message, "Make a clarion call to help create a better, more inclusive, gender equal working world." LPU Director General Er HR Singla honoured the women of substance.International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day, which is meant to celebrate every year the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This day also marks a massive call to action for accelerating gender parity.Congratulating all women of the world, LPU Pro Chancellor Mrs Rashmi Mittal messaged: "In fact, each and every moment of a day should be celebrated for women. On this day, we all must pledge to provide golden opportunities to all women so that they contribute for the growth of the society. I also want to suggest that for managing various challenges that we face, all women should ever be mentally and physically strong."Informing about women foundation WE (Women Enlightenment)Dr Shruti Shukla and Assistant Commissioner of Police (PPS) Deepika Singh told: "'WE' is committed to encourage and support creative initiatives, personal growth, mental and emotional health as well as education for women, refugees, ethnic minorities and disadvantaged groups. We provide them opportunities to formulate their own needs within their communities without enforcing outsider beliefs upon them. Our ultimate goal is equality for all."The women of substance, who work efficiently from the corners of the kitchen to the corridors of their work places, identified, recognized and honoured this year include: Director, Ajit Group of Publications Ms Gurjot Kaur; Miss India Canada Tanpreet Parmar; Ardent educator & committed administrator Prof Dr (Mrs) Atima Sharma Dwivedi; Director at Shivam Fertility & IVF Centre Dr Kumud Pasricha; Eminent educator in the field of Fine Arts Principal APJ College Dr Sucharita; Chief Medical Officer (Jalandhar) Dr Maninder Minhas; Co-founder of NGO 'Aghaaz' Ms Nidhi Kohli; President of National Association of Reproductive Child Health of India (NARCHI) Dr Sushma Chawla; Director of Dainik Savera Times Mrs Vani Vij; Producer, Director from the field of Media & Education Ms Ramanpreet Kaur; Elitist international make-up artist Ms Ritu Kolentine; and, Electronic media personality Ms Seema Soni. All of them have been working tirelessly for women empowerment by undertaking many projects for the welfare of women.