Zricks.com partners with ILD Group to market its project

-- Realty portal Zricks.com has partnered with real estate developer International Land Developers (ILD) to promote its project ILD GSR Drive on digital media in order to reach out to wider audience.Zricks will be marketing the project online on all the digital platforms to get maximum eyeballs. Buyers can visit Zricks.com to search more about the prices, sizes, reviews and watch 3D walkthrough of ILD GSR Drive project. People can inquire for the 2/3 bhk flats in the project. ILD GSR Drive is the next offering from ILD after Arete – Luxury Park Residences, it's a signature concept of "living around a huge parkland", at the foothills of Aravalli. Located in Sector – 36, the first address of South Gurugram, GSR Drive is a 25 acre well planned gated residential development created and crafted by the acclaimed Architect, Hafeez Contractor. The location is also home to best of the international schools and five star resorts.Pankaj Agarwal, co Founder, Zricks.Prashant Agarwal, Co Founder, Zricks.Salman Akbar, Director, ILD Group.Zricks.com is the fastest growing real estate marketplace in India offering platform for both residential and commercial spaces. Operating from Gurugram, it was established in 2014 with an aim to make the property search easier and comfortable using user-friendly interface. Zricks today is present in major Indian cities having more thanresidential and commercial projects listed offered bydevelopers andproperties listed byagents. The data is promisingly increasing as the company is reaching different corners of India. The company recently introduced a new feature Quick Post, which lets agents post a property in just 10 seconds.Zricks.com is a product of quality service and intense research by a team of professionals carrying years of experience in real estate field. Each service is seamlessly designed to help buyers in connecting with developers and agents. The company ensures to keep its buyers and developers up-to-date about the latest happening in the real estate industry.Zricks.com has adapted to the latest technology to make the home hunting easier and in-depth. Some of the top features offered are:• Walkthrough:This option lets you watch a 3D representation of the project, giving an insight of each. It is a medium tour of sample flats to get real time experience. Zricks has India's largest collection of Real Estate Videos.• Brochures: Available in PDF format to view and download to get a detailed overview of the projects listed from across India.• Compare: The compare section allows buyers to compare location, developer, property, price, area and project span, to give a clear idea on which project would feasible to invest on.• Collections:This section allows the user to view handpicked residential & commercial projects. It provides unique features and schemes available in projects.Know more about the project: