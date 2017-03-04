 
Prime Location to Buy 2 & 3 BHK Flats in Delhi NCR at ElegentNoida.Com

Holi offer started Save up to 8 Lakhs by booking 2 & 3 BHK Flats at Elegant Splendour and Elegant Ville (ready to move) Luxurious Apartments
 
 
Elegant Noida
Elegant Noida
 
March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Elegent Infracon isn't merely a name but a legacy of serving people with cost effective yet luxury living. Our business philosophy is simple: Creating architectural marvels using state-of-the-art technology and global architectural, construction and business practices.  Elegent's business philosophy takes off with a firm belief on quality and inspires millions with its state-of-the-art engineering techniques and use of top quality materials in construction projects.

With its unparalleled and uncompromised business approach & vision, Elegentin is rapidly and steadily creating value for its customer by providing them 2 BHK & 3 BHK Flats in Delhi NCR at Affordable Price. The success of our endeavors is a reflection of a superb blend of human resource, process and technology. We are rapidly expanding our real estate operations to give millions a place to live or a place to operate business from.

Since its establishment, Elegant Infrcon's sole purpose is to raise living standards by providing them high end luxury homes at the most economical prices. "Elegant Splendour" and "Elegant Ville" (ready to move), two of our recent projects in Greater Noida West, has become a landmark for being a place worth living. With the project, almost completed and possession delivered, we successfully have turned your aspiration to have your own home in reality.

To ensure the best housing solutions for common people, our team of architecture experts, building planners and engineers work hard. With their zeal to look into the details and their vast experience, we have been able to develop world-class residential complex with all the facilities.

Elegent Infracon boasts of over 90 million square feet of real estate under development covering both the residential and commercial sector. Our projects have been acknowledged by leaders for its quality, aesthetics, overall planning, finishing and timely possession.

Project Name- Elegant Splendour and Elegant Ville (ready to move)

Website Url- http://www.elegantnoida.com

Builder Name- Elegant Infracon Pvt Ltd

Address: GH-06B, Tech Zone-IV, Greater Noida (West), U.P.

Send Enquiry at http://www.elegantnoida.com or,

Call at +91-9953934883 & 9311681559

Contact
Yatendra Rajput
+91-9953934883
***@elegantnoida.com
Elegent Noida
Email:***@elegantnoida.com
Tags:Elegent Noida, Elegant Splendour, Elegant Ville
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Delhi - India
Subject:Deals
