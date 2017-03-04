Phuket Gala Contest from Deccan Rummy

This Contest is about the launch of the promotion by name Phuket gala at Deccan Rummy.

-- After the hugely successful New Year tourney, Deccan Rummy is announcing a brand new promotion by name "Phuket Gala". This promotion commences from Mar 5 and ends on Apr 23. The tournament is based on Loyalty points where the top 15 players are going to be rewarded with astonishing prizes. The players who secure the first 3 places will be taken for a trip to Phuket in Thailand, a place that is known for its vibrant & gorgeous beaches. These players would be given entry to the Khelo365 VIP Party that promises amazing fun and entertainment. A luxurious cruise, a yacht party, an open beach party, night club extravaganzas are some of the fun the winners are going to witness. Lots of other fabulous prizes like iPhones, e-shopping gift vouchers, movie vouchers and cash awards are also in the offering.– Phuket Gala Loyalty Race-March 5- Apr 23-Apr 27 to May 1– iPhones, gift vouchers and cash awards.The offer is open to all. Players need to play more cash games especially high stakes cash games to earn more loyalty points. Players can register for free on Deccan Rummy and add cash to their account from the various credit cards, debit card and netbanking options and start playing cash games.Thamaraikannan, the head of Operations of Deccan Rummy said,We had been contemplating about changing the prizes for our tournaments sometime as we wanted to drift away from the cliché of giving away cash prizes everytime". He added "We shortlisted Phuket as it offers a more genuine Thai experience compared to other places in Thailand. Phuket offers the right blend of native thainess with luxury. We are sure our winners are going to be astounded by the sumptuous settings made for their comfort during their stay. We are also giving away luxurious gift items like iPhones, Gift vouchers and cash awards"Deccan Rummy team is super excited about this Phukel Gala and wishes all the very best to its Rummy Players. This is a great opportunity for the rummy enthusiasts to win this huge bonanza from Deccan Rummy. Grab this amazing opportunity, double your entertainment, and end up visiting a trip of your life time.About Deccan Rummy.comDeccanRummy.com is an India based online gaming website, which provides the players a platform to play online 13 cards Indian rummy game. Within a span of a year since their launch, they have made a name for themselves with their safe and secure gaming environment. Here players can participate in different variants and win handsome rewards in tournaments. You can register at Deccan Rummy for free and play on their website or you can download Deccan Rummy Mobile APP for your android/iOS devices for free and access all the rummy games.