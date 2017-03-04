 
India Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "India Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022" to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Indian Premium Packaging Market.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The packaging industry in India has shown significant growth on account of change in approach of product packaging, especially premium products, for strong brand identity and its image. Driven by growing e-commerce, including online shopping, the demand for products with premium packs has grown significantly amongst consumers. Premium Packaging has become a basic indication of high quality of the product, reinforcing the brand image amongst online shoppers.

The premium packaging is innovative packaging of the product by use of expensive ingredients, technologies, colors, and other raw materials to develop premium packs, which adds value to the brand's image. Additionally, it is also playing an important role in improving the hygiene quotient and shelf-life of the product. Owing to rise in consumption of FMCG products along with rising disposable income encouraging shift in buying behaviour of consumer, the premium packaging industry in India is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the period of 2017-2022.

The report, "India Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM901.htm)", portrays the current and future scenario of packaging industry, while highlighting the packaging industry by its segment namely flexible packaging, rigid packaging, glass, metal, etc. Driven by food sector, the report highlights the industry size of premium packaging and other sub sub-segment, non non-food and beverage.

Additionally, it covers industry trends and drivers, followed by as well as regulatory analysis which that provides comprehensive view of regulations followed by packaging industry in India. The regulations witnessed by the premium packaging industry and its players have been highlighted in order to build better understanding of the industry.

Furthermore, the report also provides key understanding of the major players in the industry, such as Huhtamaki PPL, TCPL, ITC and Uflex, through its business overview. Overall, the research provides comprehensive and pre-requisite information of the industry to the clients, and helps understand the market along with the structure, growth and key findings in the upcoming years.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM901.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

