 
News By Tag
* Business
* Apps
* Sales Tracking
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lucknow
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


TeamSpoor - A Smart Mobile Application to Track Productivity of Your Field Staff

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Apps
* Sales Tracking

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Products

LUCKNOW, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Intuerias Technology Pvt Ltd recently launched a new android app that is capable of tracking the productivity of field staff with the help of GPS-based tracking system. The app will track the field staff with the help of GPS and and allows them to send Daily Sales Report(DSR) in real time. The app will be really helpful for field management and Productivity tracking for every type of Business that operates through field staffs.

Mr. Tushar Bhargava, the MD of Inturias Technology Pvt Ltd ecstatically delivered a message "It was long due. Field Tracking is a hard nut to crack. It hampers transparency and eventually the overall performance. It was obvious to receive such an overwhelming response. Now, you have this app working as 'Hawk Eye' to track efficiency and productivity of field staff."

About TeamSpoor

The TeamSpoor app works on advanced GPS-based tracking and has intuitive tweaks that enable it to track the productivity of field staff on the go. The app is particularly designed to help Businesses in field management and can also send free messages to field staff while they are on the field.

The application is able to spot the real-time location of every field staff. It also measures the distance traveled by each team member during the task. This will hopefully resolve issues related to distance traveled by each team members by providing an unbiased way of finding it. The meeting calculator is another interesting feature which captures the timing of each meeting and presents the actual productive time spent with a client. At the end of a meeting, the staff has to submit DSR in real time. Many more features are yet to be added to this already proficient app.

It is a service that will not only add transparency to on-field sales but also unburden the heavy administrative risks associated with field management.

The app is available for download on Google Play Store. (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.teamspo...)

About Intuerias Technology Pvt Ltd

The Company was previously in news for their user engagement and content discovery tool, Scrap.me. While their last product was oriented towards the optimization of online sales, this one targets to optimize the field sales team. The company seems determined to address the Sales issues faced by businesses startups, both offline and online.

Sameena Farooq (Public Relation Officer)

Intuerias Technology Private Limited

sameena@zni.co.in

https://teamspoor.com
End
Source:
Email:***@zni.co.in Email Verified
Tags:Business, Apps, Sales Tracking
Industry:Technology
Location:Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share