 
News By Tag
* IPTV Solution
* OTT Solution
* Live Tv Streaming
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Arlington
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Ecosmob Announces IPTV App Development as an OTT Service

Ecosmob Technologies is an Ahmedabad based company offering OTT solutions for providing the best IPTV app development. The company is active in this sector for quite a long now and is successfully delivering their VoD solutions worldwide.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* IPTV Solution
* OTT Solution
* Live Tv Streaming

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Arlington - Texas - US

Subject:
* Services

ARLINGTON, Texas - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- A leading IT and business solutions provider, Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Ahmedabad based company. With years of experience of successfully providing their VoIP solutions to a variety of business verticals, this company stands for an expert team of talented designers and developers.

Every time the company comes forward with something revolutionary for the business sector. Like always, this time also Ecosmob has announced something really beneficial, especially for the entertainment sector - IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) app development as an OTT solution.

If simply defined, OTT is any service that you use over what your network service provides. As Over the Top communication is largely based on the internet, you're free to use it in the way that suits you without someone holding you or costing you a dime for your activities. VoIP is a common type of OTT communication which is mostly preferred due to its benefits in rates.

As a thorough talk with one of their company representatives, the company is quite an expert in providing IPTV app development (https://www.ecosmob.com/iptv-app-development/) solutions. Being active in the said sector, Ecosmob Technologies provides OTT solution for live streaming of the television. This is one of the most recent technological advancements in television sphere.

As the representative mentioned, "OTT solution is the emergence of internet TV. Our IPTV app development as OTT solution facilitates a number of entertainment businesses with a chance of providing their customers the best! It caters the perfect television viewing experience among their viewers."

Today's busy lifestyle has emerged a trend of pre-recorded content and watching it in the free time. This is how the IPTV sector has witnessed VoD solution and MoD solution where VoD stands for Videos on Demand and MoD, for Movies on Demand. Being actively expert in this domain, Ecosmob has covered all these aspects in their IPTV solutions.

"Through various features of our OTT solutions, we offer a full-fledged package of IPTV app development to our clients in diversified media industries," the representative stated.

He further states some key features of their solution:

· Catch up television

· Movies on Demand (MoD)

· Videos on Demand (VoD)

· Live TV streaming

· Cloud television

· Ad insertion

· Multi lingual support

· Time shift television

· In-app purchase

As the company representative said, their IPTV solution can be a Live TV streaming solution which is designed in a way to suit the viewing habits of today's viewers. By using their effective over the top solutions and delivering exactly what the viewers want, Ecosmob helps their clients achieve the satisfaction of their viewers. This way, they help them to earn more business and help the viewers to have more entertainment by watching what they want.

"Our over the top solutions are crafted to best suit the businesses. From offering middleware to app development on multiple platforms, we are your one-stop shop for all your IPTV requirements. And by providing you with the best IPTV solutions, we help your businesses grow," concluded the representative.

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Source:Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@ecosmob.com
Posted By:***@ecosmob.com Email Verified
Tags:IPTV Solution, OTT Solution, Live Tv Streaming
Industry:Technology
Location:Arlington - Texas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ecosmob News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share