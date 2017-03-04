News By Tag
Ecosmob Announces IPTV App Development as an OTT Service
Ecosmob Technologies is an Ahmedabad based company offering OTT solutions for providing the best IPTV app development. The company is active in this sector for quite a long now and is successfully delivering their VoD solutions worldwide.
Every time the company comes forward with something revolutionary for the business sector. Like always, this time also Ecosmob has announced something really beneficial, especially for the entertainment sector - IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) app development as an OTT solution.
If simply defined, OTT is any service that you use over what your network service provides. As Over the Top communication is largely based on the internet, you're free to use it in the way that suits you without someone holding you or costing you a dime for your activities. VoIP is a common type of OTT communication which is mostly preferred due to its benefits in rates.
As the representative mentioned, "OTT solution is the emergence of internet TV. Our IPTV app development as OTT solution facilitates a number of entertainment businesses with a chance of providing their customers the best! It caters the perfect television viewing experience among their viewers."
Today's busy lifestyle has emerged a trend of pre-recorded content and watching it in the free time. This is how the IPTV sector has witnessed VoD solution and MoD solution where VoD stands for Videos on Demand and MoD, for Movies on Demand. Being actively expert in this domain, Ecosmob has covered all these aspects in their IPTV solutions.
"Through various features of our OTT solutions, we offer a full-fledged package of IPTV app development to our clients in diversified media industries,"
He further states some key features of their solution:
· Catch up television
· Movies on Demand (MoD)
· Videos on Demand (VoD)
· Live TV streaming
· Cloud television
· Ad insertion
· Multi lingual support
· Time shift television
· In-app purchase
As the company representative said, their IPTV solution can be a Live TV streaming solution which is designed in a way to suit the viewing habits of today's viewers. By using their effective over the top solutions and delivering exactly what the viewers want, Ecosmob helps their clients achieve the satisfaction of their viewers. This way, they help them to earn more business and help the viewers to have more entertainment by watching what they want.
"Our over the top solutions are crafted to best suit the businesses. From offering middleware to app development on multiple platforms, we are your one-stop shop for all your IPTV requirements. And by providing you with the best IPTV solutions, we help your businesses grow," concluded the representative.
