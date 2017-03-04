News By Tag
Salarpuria Sattva Opus: Premium luxury with rich amenities for a well-endowed lifestyle in Bangalore
Salarpuria Sattva Opus is a new residential project in Bangalore by Salarpuria Sattva Group that offers premium luxury that is truly satisfying. Extended over a land of 2.7 acres, this development contains 3 towers (G +24) that offer lavish variants of 2BHK and 3BHK luxury apartments with area sizes starting at 1246 sq. ft. and going up to 1586 sq. ft. Luxury space is what one can expect in every apartment.
Salarpuria Sattva Opus Bangalore is a sophisticated development that offers a wide range of internal as well as external amenities for a modern-day lifestyle that is truly pleasing. The apartments are spacious and contain high-end furnishings and fittings, main & internal doors with wooden frames, anodised aluminium windows, high-quality flooring and paint on internal walls, well-spaced kitchens, safety features, etc. The external amenities at this development are divine and include a gymnasium, swimming pool, indoor/outdoor games and a play-area for kids, aerobics/yoga room, amphitheatre, multipurpose hall, landscape garden, swift elevators, power back-up and well-trained security with video surveillance.
Located at Dasarahalli West in Bangalore, this development offers fast connectivity to other major areas in Bangalore and also comes in close proximity to a number of landmarks. Places likes schools, universities, hospitals, medical centres, banks, ATMs, malls, supermarkets/
Starting at a price of Rs.68.91 lakh only, the Salarpuria Sattva Opus price is impressive and this development is all set to offer the highest level of luxury and comfort at the lowest cost. An apartment at this development is definitely worth a purchase and there are no two-ways about it. One can choose from multiple payment plans and also go-in for easy home loan facilities at good interest rates.
Contact Details:
Salarpuria Sattva Opus
Mob.No:(+91)
Website:http://www.salarpuriaopusbangalore.com/
Contact
Salarpuria Sattva Opus
***@gmail.com
