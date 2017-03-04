Millennium India Bags Best Partner Award 2016 from Honeywell

Honeywell Presents Best Partner Award to Millennium India

Media Contact

K Ramanathan

ram@justransact.com K Ramanathan

End

-- Leading POS technology provider Millennium Soft-Tech India has bagged the "Highest Growth Partner Award for 2016" from the multinational conglomerate Honeywell India.The award was presented to Millennium India, a pioneer in introducing Point of Sale (POS) technology products in India, at the recently held 'REIMAGINE 2017 Leadership Forum', an annual partner conference hosted by Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, in New Delhi.The event was held in an effort to unite top leaders from Honeywell's strong network of channel partners and distributors in India.Commenting on receiving the coveted award from world's leading engineering giant, Bhaskar Venkatraman, the CEO and Director of Millennium India said: "It's a great honour to receive from the technology major with whom we have more than a decade of successful association. Honeywell, with their innovative and customer-centric products, has played a key role in automating retail sector in India.""With diversified industrial automation products, Honeywell has broken into many applications simplifying several core operations. For Point Of Sale applications in particular, Honeywell has been offering wide array of technology products which have revolutionised several core industries like healthcare, automobile, hospitality, retail businesses, food and beverage, transport and logistics, to name a few. We look forward to have even more stronger ties with Honeywell in the years to come and would like to see the Brand becoming synonymous with every retail business," he further said.For retail and non-retail sectors focusing point of sale and other applications, Honeywell has been the leader in providing several innovative hardware products like area imager scanner, barcode scanner, barcode printer, POS hand held terminal, laser scanner and linear imager scanner.The partner conclave was a unique opportunity for Honeywell India business leaders and its partners to make deeper connections within the business and new relationships among its broad partner network, a top Honeywell official said.Round table discussions, industry presentations, and networking sessions were attended by key customers, partners, and top SPS India and global leaders at REIMAGINE 2017 Leadership Forum in India.