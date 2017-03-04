News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ASIS India- Successfully Concluded Partners Meet
ASIS organised a Partner's Meet on 18th January 2017 at Hotel Park Plaza, Delhi CBD Shahadara. ASIS understands the importance of education in one's life. Getting quality education in Anglo Schools and further securing a place in reputed Universities in USA and UK is a tough job. ASIS along with best education consultants in India has been making concerted efforts to not only provide education opportunities to students in British schools and universities but also assist them in finding good job placements. Assistance is also provided to the students for short term courses and internships through student support services.
Throwing more light on the meet, the spokesperson of the ASIS stated "We at ASIS constantly strive to provide the students with maximum opportunities for learning and also act as recruitment consultants."
Visit http://www.angloschools.co.in/
Anglo Schools International Services (ASIS) started its services in 2013 with a goal of rendering British style of education to the students all over the world and also provide them with recruitment opportunities. For admission of students in Anglo Schools, ASIS has entered into partnership with study abroad consultants in Delhi. This kind of partnership with foreign education consultants in Delhi enables ASIS India to connect with the schools to establish UCAS centres, growing on a much larger scale as a study abroad consultant. ASIS arranges for interviews for several Universities in USA, UK, Mainland Europe and Ireland. They aim at promoting British Universities and Secondary Schools Achievement Tests (BUSSATs) as the benchmarking tool for all the prospective students.
Contact
ASIS India
011-48042042
enquiriesindia@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse