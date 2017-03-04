 
ASIS India- Successfully Concluded Partners Meet

 
 
DELHI, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Anglo Schools International Services Ltd (ASIS) is a reputed educational institution that aims at delivering the British style of education to its students.

ASIS organised a Partner's Meet on 18th January 2017 at Hotel Park Plaza, Delhi CBD Shahadara. ASIS understands the importance of education in one's life. Getting quality education in Anglo Schools and further securing a place in reputed Universities in USA and UK is a tough job. ASIS along with best education consultants in India has been making concerted efforts to not only provide education opportunities to students in British schools and universities but also assist them in finding good job placements. Assistance is also provided to the students for short term courses and internships through student support services.

Throwing more light on the meet, the spokesperson of the ASIS stated "We at ASIS constantly strive to provide the students with maximum opportunities for learning and also act as recruitment consultants." The feedback received from the attendees showed that the ASIS team have been very supportive and cooperative in their endeavour. The recent meeting with the group of Indian agents provided a fantastic opportunity to the company to convey to their agents about ASIS and what they do on a global scale. They also received some valuable feedback from the best overseas education consultants in India and their agents themselves. The company came up with excellent ideas and were extremely enthusiastic about working with ASIS.

Visit http://www.angloschools.co.in/ for details.

Anglo Schools International Services (ASIS) started its services in 2013 with a goal of rendering British style of education to the students all over the world and also provide them with recruitment opportunities. For admission of students in Anglo Schools, ASIS has entered into partnership with study abroad consultants in Delhi. This kind of partnership with foreign education consultants in Delhi enables ASIS India to connect with the schools to establish UCAS centres, growing on a much larger scale as a study abroad consultant. ASIS arranges for interviews for several Universities in USA, UK, Mainland Europe and Ireland. They aim at promoting British Universities and Secondary Schools Achievement Tests (BUSSATs) as the benchmarking tool for all the prospective students.

ASIS India
011-48042042
enquiriesindia@angloschools.com
