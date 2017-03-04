 
Aseem Chawla joins Phoenix Legal to head its tax practice

 
 
OKHLA, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Phoenix Legal is pleased to announce that Mr. Aseem Chawla has joined the firm as a partner to head its tax practice by merging ASC Legal with Phoenix Legal. Mr. Chawla together with his team have, effective March 1, 2017, joined the firm at its New Delhi office.

Mr. Chawla founded ASC Legal, an immensely talented firm which focussed on direct and indirect tax advisory and litigation work, private client and cross border regulatory and compliance advisory services. The merging of ASC Legal's team and practice with Phoenix Legal shores up its full service capabilities and fits in with the firm's overall growth strategy.

Mr. Chawla is a distinguished tax specialist and brings nearly 2 decades of experience to the firm. He is a regular speaker at various domestic and international tax fora and authors articles for a variety of journals and newspapers. His views are often sought on contemporary tax and policy matters by the media. Mr. Chawla is also a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Chambers Asia Pacific Guide 2017 mentions that Mr. Chawla is described by one client as a "tax encyclopaedia," while another notes that he is "highly focussed with very good knowledge." He is also described by Chambers as both "very knowledgeable and analytical" and "a pleasure to deal with. Recognized by peers as an experienced practitioner who is highly active in tax litigation".

"For all of us, it is a momentous occasion, it is a privilege to be a part of one of the most dynamic and entrepreneurial driven law practices of the country. This would provide a full range of niche legal services to the clientele and further deepens its service capabilities" said Mr. Chawla.

"We are delighted to welcome Aseem and his talented team to the Phoenix Legal family. This development significantly broadens and deepens our tax practice. Consistent with our philosophy of providing top quality services to our clients, this step is also relevant in the context of the continued efforts of the Government of India to ease the doing of business in India and in particular, the shift to fiscal neutrality through the imminent GST regime", said Ms. Manjula Chawla, Co-Founding Partner at Phoenix Legal.

For more details please visit our website: www.phoenixlegal.in

