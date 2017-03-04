 
Classy Living Society, LLC Continues Expansion with Launch in Charlotte, NC

Calling All Fashionistas with a Heart for Service and Soul for Sisterhood! -- CLS is Set to Host Charitable Day Party Event in the Queen City During Women's History Month.
 
 
ATLANTA - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Classy Living Society, LLC ("CLS") is dedicated to spreading the call to service through civic engagement by transforming lives one community and one cause at a time. On Saturday, March 18, 2017 Charlotte, NC becomes hostess to the women's-based, service-driven, volunteer-centered organization's latest signature launch event. Fittingly named "Skinny Jeans & Stilettos" ("SJS"), the day party will serve as an introduction to Classy Living Society, and where prospective new members, supporters and invited guests from local nonprofit organizations will be treated to a creative assortment of appetizers, drinks, music, raffles, shopping and more. This is simply CLS' unique and unforgettable approach to inviting women to join and "celebrate the cause" by creating a positive sisterhood bonding environment, bringing awareness and attention to the issues most impacting our communities, and promoting selfless, yet immeasurably rewarding, acts of volunteerism and giving back.

"As we move forward in our mission to serve the needs of others through volunteerism, Charlotte aligns with our heart for service and our unwavering commitment to make a difference, as conduits, for the change we want to see in the world." -LaShanda D. Pitts, Founder & CEO, Classy Living Society

No SJS event would be complete without a giving campaign. Classy Living Society is excited to partner with Green Jeans Consignment to support the local community by donating free clothing to charities throughout the greater Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Green Jeans Consignment hosts semi-annual sales featuring new and gently worn brand name and designer clothing, shoes and accessories. At the end of each sale, unsold items are donated to their community partners. For more information: www.greenjeanssale.com.

Mark your calendars for March 18, 2017 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. at Club One located inside the NC Music Factory. Space is limited. RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY for just $15. For more information on the Skinny Jeans & Stilettos Day Party, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/skinny-jeans-stilettos-day-p...

classyinfo@cls-volunteer.org
404-348-4500
