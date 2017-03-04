News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Exclusively Sells Certified USDA Organic Coffee on Amazon
Serious coffee lovers can now buy 100% USDA Organic and Non-GMO whole bean coffee from Aroma Bravo.
As a company that's strongly against genetically-
"We've always been advocates for organic non-GMO products, so it's important for our products to also have these two specific qualities. We would never sell anything that's detrimental to the health and enjoyment of our customers, so we went out of our way to find the best organic coffee beans possible. We found the answer in Marcala where some of the world's best coffee beans hail from," a representative from Aroma Bravo remarked.
"We are able to produce premium coffee products because the beans we use are organic to begin with. This is why coffee enthusiasts can enjoy the delicious natural flavors of our Honduras coffee," she continued.
Aroma Bravo has certification from the USDA to sell organic coffee beans to the market. Officially labeled USDA organic and non-GMO, this brand is the ideal choice for coffee lovers who want the real taste of Honduras coffee.
Aroma Bravo currently offers a Medium Dark Roast on Amazon.com for only $13.29. Two new products are soon to follow, namely the Light Roast and French Roast, which many coffee enthusiasts are looking forward to. More information about the company and its organic coffee products are available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers certified organic whole bean coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Highly recommended for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-try for serious coffee lovers.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
