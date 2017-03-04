News By Tag
A fine major estate out of Baltimore will be sold March 31-April 2 by Great Gatsby's in Atlanta, Ga
An exceptional estate from Baltimore, Maryland featuring an extensive collection of S. Kirk & Son sterling silver, French furniture, 19th century Wedgwood basalt, Persian rugs, Continental bronzes and more will come up for bid March 31-April 2.
Start times will be 11 am Eastern time each day, with onsite previews beginning on Monday, March 27th. The gallery, located at 5180 Peachtree Boulevard, is open Monday through Friday from 10-4 during the preview, or by appointment. Online preview, auction registration and live online bidding will be available on LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.
Over 1,400 lots will come up for bid. The estate from Baltimore is that of the late Dr. Morris Sumner and his life-partner, the late Dr. Richard Robbins. Both Dr. Sumner and Dr. Robbins were Southern natives who met while serving as naval officers during the 1940s. Dr. Sumner went on to receive his PhD and become a professor of psychology at Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Robbins, who taught mathematics at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins and served as Dean of the Evening College.
After purchasing a stately Baltimore townhouse together in 1957, Dr. Sumner and Dr. Robbins spent the next 40 years acquiring high-quality Continental and English furniture and decorative arts, 19th century paintings, S. Kirk & Son repoussé sterling silver, Wedgwood basalt, Rose Medallion porcelain, Persian rugs, fine crystal and an extensive library of leather-bound books from the 19th and early 20th centuries.
"My uncles were passionate collectors who loved to travel and entertain," Mark Jones, the nephew of Dr. Sumner and the estate's executor, recalled. "I remember them as always being elegantly dressed and well-respected in their academic community. Their home in Baltimore was like a palace to me and became the scene of many talked-about dinner parties for the many visiting dignitaries and statesmen at the college."
One notable aspect of the Sumner-Robbins estate is the repoussé sterling silver from the celebrated American firm S. Kirk & Son. Dr. Sumner had both a professional and personal relationship with Kirk Millspaugh, the great-great grandson of the firm's founder, Samuel Kirk of Philadelphia. He and Dr. Robbins eventually acquired a number of pieces directly from Mr. Millspaugh, who was staunch in his preservation efforts, particularly during the 1970's, when the price of silver spiked and many families went looking to liquidate and melt their collections.
One grouping in the Sumner-Robbins Estate that was saved from such a fate is a beautiful six-piece 19th century .912 or coin repoussé hot beverage service with ram's masks, formerly part of Mr. Millspaugh's personal collection of historical silver. Other S. Kirk & Son sterling silver pieces on offer will include a repoussé centerpiece bowl, ten inches in diameter, a repoussé flatware service for twelve, and an extensive collection of repoussé chargers etched with a central monogram, each one 11 inches in diameter. Another notable lot is a rare set of twelve marked and individually numbered 'Lafayette' goblets after the original 1824 design by Samuel Kirk for General Lafayette himself. Each goblet features an engraved Greek key rim and measures 5 ¾ inches tall by 3 ¾ inches in diameter.
Dr. Sumner and Dr. Robbins' interests hardly stayed focused on just one area of collecting. The two amassed an extensive collection of fine 19th century paintings, particularly Hudson River School landscapes and early American portraiture. The artists on offer will include the beautiful Portrait of Harriet Douw Johnson, 53 inches tall by 46 inches wide by Manneville Brown (Am., 1810-1896); a pair of oil portraits of Mr. and Mrs. Boynton C. Ricknap, attributed to George Augustus Baker, Jr. (Am., 1821-1880), each 40 ½ inches by 35 ½ inches (to be sold as separate lots); an oil on canvas depicting the White Mountains of New Hampshire by William H. Weisman (Am., 1840-1922), 21 inches by 24 inches; an oil painting attributed to George Loring Brown (Am., 1814-1889), depicting peasant women dancing along the Bay of Naples, 34 inches by 28 inches; and a landscape by William Sheridan Young (Am., 1837-1878), 25 inches by 35 inches.
Great Gatsby's Auction Gallery is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single item, an entire collection, or an inherited estate, you may call them at (770) 457-1903; or you may send an e-mail to auction@greatgatsbys.com. To learn more about the March 30th-April 2nd auction, please visit www.GreatGatsbys.com. Updates are posted often.
