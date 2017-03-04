News By Tag
Michigan Businesses and Organization Need Commercial Cleaning Partners
Building trust in a local business partner can be a daunting task.
Allen Maintenance Corporation, is a Michigan, family owned corporation, who has been working with, both large and small, corporations, for more than 25 years.
Headquartered in Lincoln Park, MI; this corporation has developed and rendered professional services for clients such as Pepsi Bottling Company, Bridgestone Firestone, and ATI Therapy, to name a few.
Services provided includes
· dusting and removal of cobwebs in hard to reach places
· germ and bacteria extraction, with EPA products
· restroom sanitation
· floor waxing and mopping
· cleaning of all top usage surfaces (e.g. door handles, desk tops, interior windows, and waste receptacles)
· building renovations and property management
Professional references are provided upon request.
Allen Maintenance Corporation, is an active member of the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association and the International Janitorial Cleaning Service Association;
To learn more about Allen Maintenance Corporation. and the professional services this corporation provides, please log on to our newly designed company Web site at http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com or, contact us at 313.383.4840;
