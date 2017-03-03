News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The HillBenders Present The Who's TOMMY: A Bluegrass Opry at Adelphi University
An exciting bluegrass reimagining of the classic rock opera!
This Bluegrass Opry brings a new perspective to Tommy while paying respect to its creators. Originally composed by guitarist Pete Townshend as a rock opera, the original album sold 20 million copies and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for "historical, artistic and significant value." With a perfect mix of virtuoso musicianship and rock star vocals, the HillBenders bring Pete Townshend's original vision to life in a new and exciting way. It's amazing to hear banjo, dobro, mandolin, bass and guitar bring the same energy and vision to Tommy as The Who did with a full rock band and orchestra.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $45/$40, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse