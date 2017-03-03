 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Business Soulwork Launches Content Marketing Webinar On Blogging for Business

A free webinar to show coaches, consultants, solopreneurs, service professionals and small businesses how to use blogging to grow their businesses.
 
 
NEW YORK - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Business Soulwork by Ling Wong, a trailblazing leader in Content Experience Design and Copywriting, announces its upcoming Content Marketing In Plain English Free Webinar Series installment #3 scheduled for March 23rd, 2017.

The event will be held online, registration at http://business-soulwork.com/content-marketing-webinar/. The goal of this Free Webinar Series is to help coaches, consultants, solopreneurs, service professionals and small businesses apply content marketing best practices to their businesses.

"I'm very excited to share content marketing, copywriting and blogging for business best practices with coaches, consultants, service professionals and small business owners who want to make the most out of inbound marketing and content marketing," said Ling Wong. "In the third installment, 'Blogging For Business — the Survival Guide,' we'll review 7 common mistakes made by business owners and how to fix them. You'll also learn 7 smart blogging strategies to help boost your content marketing ROI."

To learn more about the Content Marketing In Plain English Free Webinar Series and to register for the event, visit http://business-soulwork.com/content-marketing-webinar/.


More About Business Soulwork by Ling Wong

Founded in 2011, Business Soulwork by Ling Wong has helped many businesses and consumers with Content Experience Design and Copywriting Services. The company's mission statement is "to help the Maverick Entrepreneurs distil ALL their big ideas into ONE cohesive Message, nail the WORDS that sell and design a Plan to cut the busywork and do what matters". To learn more about Business Soulwork by Ling Wong, visit http://business-soulwork.com/.

